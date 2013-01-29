Mid-West CAD AEC Specialist Deanna Kimbrell Earns Autodesk ACI Award

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Mid-West CAD, Inc., an Autodesk Gold Partner serving Kansas City and the Mid-States region, today announced AEC Application Specialist Deanna Kimbrell earned the Autodesk Instructor Certification (ACI) Award.

The ACI program, a cornerstone of the Autodesk Professional Excellence Program, provides professional instructors with the highest level of training on the use of Autodesk software. The program requires each candidate to have at least two years' teaching experience before application and admission. It is designed to ensure that students leave the classroom competent and confident. The program also provides an in-depth evaluation of an instructor's proficiency with Autodesk solutions and the instructor's ability to train others.

“We congratulate Deanna on continuing her professional development,” says Bob Treolo, Vice President of Mid-West CAD. “ACI certification enhances the tool set Deanna brings to class as she enthusiastically teaches and consults using her AEC Industry and product expertise. We're appreciative of the thousands of students that have consistently ranked Deanna in the top tier of ATC Instructors with their class evaluations.”

