Monroe Capital Provides $37.85 Million Credit Facility to MooreCo, Inc.

Monroe Capital LLC today announced the funding of a $37.85 million unitranche credit facility to support the recapitalization of MooreCo Inc., a portfolio company of Webster Capital.

Based in Temple, Texas, MooreCo Inc. is the leader in the educational and commercial markets for visual communication products, technology support equipment and office furniture. With state of the art equipment, highly trained employees, and an excellent shipping history, MooreCo, Inc. has established a solid reputation for quality and reliability. The company markets its products primarily through the Best-Right and Balt divisions.

