Research and Markets: UK Bancassurance: Bank Distribution of Long-term Investments, Protection and General Insurance 2012

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "UK Bancassurance: Bank Distribution of Long-term Investments, Protection and General Insurance 2012" report to their offering.

Bancassurers are facing major decisions in terms of reacting to an increasingly changing regulatory environment and choosing the best bancassurance model from the extremes of "pure distribution" to "manufacture and underwrite."

Scope

- Access comprehensive analysis for the UK bancassurance market to drive future innovation.

- Plan your strategy effectively by having insight towards the use of banks as a distribution model.

- Identify the threats to your bancassurance model from non-traditional channels.

Highlights

- Bancassurers have managed to grow their share of the protection market significantly from 26.1% in 2007 with new business premiums of £218.3m to 46.2% in 2011 with new business of £361.9m.

- Branch presence is likely to hold the key to bancassurance success in the life insurance space. UK banks in the life insurance market tend to focus on selling simpler investment products and cover linked to mortgages

Reasons to Purchase

- Will bancassurers take away market share from IFAs in the distribution of insurance over the next five years?

- What action can be taken to address the problems posed by capital constraints through regulation for retail banks?

Key Topics Covered:

Slide 3. Bancassurers have grown their share of the protection market despite economic volatility

Slide 4. Bancassurers remain a key channel for the sale of mortgage-related term assurance

Slide 5. Bancassurers have managed to stabilize their share of the investment bond market

Slide 6. Bancassurers fare well within money market bond distribution

Slide 7. Bancassurers are not an ideal channel for the distribution of pensions

Slide 8. Brokers and direct channels are dominant distribution methods for general insurance products

Slide 9. Bancassurers have lost market share in all of the personal lines insurance products

Slide 10. Regulation: Bancassurers will have to adhere to three key regulations within the insurance industry

Slide 11. The Retail Distribution Review represents an opportunity for bancassurers

Slide 12. However, the Retail Distribution Review could see some bancassurers exit the market

Slide 13. Solvency II could hinder the cross-selling abilities of bancassurers

Slide 14. Basel III will encourage banks to reassess their strengths within the insurance industry

Slide 15. Tesco Bank provides the most comprehensive insurance offering

Slide 16. Aggregators are much more of a threat to the bancassurance model within general insurance

Slide 17. Bancassurers' share of the protection market will remain steady over the next five years

Slide 18. Bancassurers will manage to grow their share of the investment bond market

Slide 19. Bancassurers' share of the pensions market will continue to dwindle

