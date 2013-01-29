Research and Markets: Proposal of Research Report on UHT Milk Market in China 2012

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

China is the third biggest dairy producer in the world; dairy consumption in China has entered a rapid growth stage. Presently, dairy consumption mainly concentrates in liquid milk and milk powder, among which liquid milk demand in China is dramatically increasing.

Currently, more than 90% of the world's countries mainly consume pasteurized milk in liquid milk consumption. Pasteurized milk covers 70% of the world's liquid milk market and covers 95% in Europe, 90% in US and over 95% in Australia and New Zealand.

Before 2000, China's pasteurized milk consumption accounted for 70-80% of liquid milk consumption. With the improvement of processing technology and increase of consumption demand of liquid milk, pasteurized milk's market share gradually declined; whereas UHT milk rapidly occupied the market with CAGR of about 25% and presently covers over 60% of liquid milk market share.

Only in several years, UHT Milk formed huge market in China. The helping factors include distribution of raw milk sources, changes of processing technology, consuming ability and consumption pattern and advertisement guidance. Meanwhile, rapid expansion of UHT Milk market also led to establishment of dairy giants like Mengniu and Yili.

This report will systematically answer the following questions:

(1) During the development of Chinese dairy market, what kinds of changes have occurred on consumer groups, product types and consumer perceptions?

(2) With highest development speed and biggest coverage in China's dairy market, is UHT milk in addition to pasteurized milk and milk powder, or instead of?

(3) What are the advantages and disadvantages of UHT milk when comparing with pasteurized milk, milk powder, soy milk on aspects of packaging, consumer groups and convenience?

(4) UHT milk demand in China has been increasing with high growth rate over a decade. What are the drivers and the key drivers of UHT milk demand expansion?

(5) What are the differences of UHT milk consumption on consuming habit, brand and consumption volume in northeast China, north China, east China, south China, etc.? In the same area, what are the differences of UHT milk consumption in urban area and rural area? What kind of new changes appeared in Chinese UHT milk market in recent years?

(6) How about the distribution channels, consumer groups and consumer perceptions and price of international UHT milk in China? Who the local manufacturers are? How about the distribution channels and market shares of the top 10 local manufacturers?

Key Topics Covered:

PART 1 CHARACTERISTICS AND FUTURE DEVELOPMENT OF DAIRY CONSUMPTION IN CHINA

1 DEVELOPMENT HISTORY OF DAIRY INDUSTRY IN CHINA

2 DAIRY CONSUMER GROUPS IN CHINA

3 DAIRY CONSUMER PERCEPTIONS S IN CHINA

4 MAIN DAIRY PRODUCTS IN CHINA

5 FORECAST ON DAIRY CONSUMPTION TREND IN CHINA

6 DESCRIPTION AND FORECAST ON CONSUMPTION VOLUMES OF DIFFERENT DAIRY PRODUCTS

PART 2 UHT MILK VS. OTHER DAIRY PRODUCTS

7 REPLACEMENT FUNCTION OF UHT MILK IN CHINA

8 UHT MILK VS. PASTEURIZED MILK

9 UHT MILK VS. MILK POWDER

10 UHT MILK VS. SOY MILK

PART 3 ANALYSIS OF UHT MILK MARKET IN CHINA

11 DRIVERS OF RAPID EXPANSION OF UHT MILK CONSUMPTION IN CHINA

12 KEY DRIVERS OF UHT MILK DEMAND INCREASE IN CHINA

13 REGIONAL DIFFERENCES OF UHT MILK CONSUMPTION IN CHINA

14 CONSUMERS' PREFERENCES ON UHT MILK PACKAGING TYPES

PART 4 COMPETITIVE ENTERPRISES IN UHT MILK MARKET IN CHINA

16 COMPETITIVENESS OF INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISES IN CHINESE UHT MILK MARKET

17 ANALYSIS OF TOP 10 LOCAL UHT MILK ENTERPRISES IN CHINA

Companies Mentioned

- Inner Mongolia Mengniu Dairy (Group) Co., Ltd.

- Inner Mongolia Yili Dairy (Group) Co., Ltd.

- Shanghai Bright Dairy & Food Co., Ltd.

- Beijing Sanyuan Food Co., Ltd.

- Heilongjiang Wondersun Dairy Co., Ltd.

- New Hope Dairy Co., Ltd.

- Xi'an Yinqiao Dairy Co., Ltd.

- Shenyang Dairy Co., Ltd.

- Jinan Jiabao Dairy Co., Ltd.

- VV Dairy Co., Ltd.

