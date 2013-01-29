Research and Markets: Reverse Costing Analysis Report on the Rohm DC/DC Micro Converter TDK-EPC Embedded Die Process

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x3mcbx/rohm_dcdc_micro) has announced the addition of the "Rohm DC/DC Micro Converter TDK-EPC Embedded Die Process Reverse Costing Analysis" report to their offering.
Rohm and TDK-EPC have joined forces to provide an alternative solution for embedded die technology. This SiP module is a second-source supply of the Texas Instruments MicroSiPDC-DC Converter. Although fully compatible, the process and cost structure is very different from the previously analyzed TI module with a packaging performed by AT&S.
Embedded die packaging is an emerging solution to increase the integration in mobile products. This technology is supported by a game-changing, low-cost, panel-based PCB infrastructure that has the potential to create an alternative supply chain for today's well established packaging standards.
This report provides complete teardown of the Embedded die package with:
- Detailed photos
- Material analysis
- Schematic assembly description
- Manufacturing Process Flow
- Cost analysis, step by step
- Manufacturing cost breakdown
- Selling price estimation
Key Topics Covered:
Glossary
Overview/Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Reverse Costing Methodology
Physical Analysis
- Synthesis of the Physical Analysis
- Physical Analysis Methodology
- Module Views & Dimensions
- Module Passive Components Assembly
- Module X-Ray
- Module Delamination -Layer 1
- Module Delamination -Layer 2
- Module Delamination -Embedded IC Die
- Module Delamination -Layer 3
- Module Delamination -Layer 4
- IC Die Views & Dimensions
- IC Die Markings
- IC Die Delayering
- IC Die Process
- Cross-section 1 Overview
- Cross-section 1 Details
- Cross-section 2 Overview
- Cross-section 2 Details
- Cross-section 3 Overview
- Cross-section 3 Details
Manufacturing Process Flow
- Global Overview
- IC Process Flow
- Description of the IC Wafer Fabrication Unit
- SESUB Packaging Process Flow
- Description of the Packaging Panel Fabrication
Cost Analysis
- Synthesis of the Cost Analysis
- Main Steps of Economic Analysis
- Yields Explanation
- Yields Hypotheses
- IC Front-End : Hypotheses
- IC Front-End Cost
- IC Back-End 0: Probe TestCost
- IC Back-End 0: RDL, Thinning & Dicing Cost
- IC Die Cost
- Back-End: Embedded Die Packaging Hypotheses
- Back-End: SESUB Panel Cost
- Back-End: SESUB Panel Cost per Process Steps
- Back-End: SESUB Panel Equipment Cost per Family
- Back-End: SESUB Panel Material Cost per Family
- Back-End: Packaging Price
- Back-End: Final Test
- SiPModule Cost
Estimated Price Analysis
