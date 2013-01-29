ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Research and Markets: The Impact Of DSL Acceleration Technologies On Meeting European Digital Agenda Targets

by Benzinga Staff
January 29, 2013 5:18 AM | 1 min read
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fbf4zf/the_impact_of_dsl) has announced the addition of the "The Impact Of DSL Acceleration Technologies On Meeting European Digital Agenda Targets" report to their offering.

Attempting to stretch copper for a 100Mbps broadband target shows up the huge variations between legacy network topologies: it could work well in the final third in some countries, but may have limited impact in others.

Vectoring, pair-bonding and phantom-mode technologies promise greatly improved rate-reach metrics for copper, as well as faster, cheaper roll-outs. This Viewpoint examines the potential of these technologies for meeting the European Commission's Digital Agenda targets for coverage of 30Mbps and 100Mbps broadband - also known as 'superfast' and 'ultra-fast' broadband.

This Viewpoint provides:

- Analysis of the rate-reach of accelerated DSL technologies

- Models of local and cabinet loop topologies in real networks

- An assessment of the potential for 30Mbps and 100Mbps coverage on copper

- An assessment of the role of copper in delivering 50% take-up in 100Mbps service by 2020.

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fbf4zf/the_impact_of_dsl

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager.
press@researchandmarkets.com
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Sector: Telecommunications and Networks

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases