Research and Markets: The Impact Of DSL Acceleration Technologies On Meeting European Digital Agenda Targets

Attempting to stretch copper for a 100Mbps broadband target shows up the huge variations between legacy network topologies: it could work well in the final third in some countries, but may have limited impact in others.

Vectoring, pair-bonding and phantom-mode technologies promise greatly improved rate-reach metrics for copper, as well as faster, cheaper roll-outs. This Viewpoint examines the potential of these technologies for meeting the European Commission's Digital Agenda targets for coverage of 30Mbps and 100Mbps broadband - also known as 'superfast' and 'ultra-fast' broadband.

This Viewpoint provides:

- Analysis of the rate-reach of accelerated DSL technologies

- Models of local and cabinet loop topologies in real networks

- An assessment of the potential for 30Mbps and 100Mbps coverage on copper

- An assessment of the role of copper in delivering 50% take-up in 100Mbps service by 2020.

