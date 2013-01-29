Research and Markets: The Impact Of DSL Acceleration Technologies On Meeting European Digital Agenda Targets

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fbf4zf/the_impact_of_dsl) has announced the addition of the "The Impact Of DSL Acceleration Technologies On Meeting European Digital Agenda Targets" report to their offering.
Attempting to stretch copper for a 100Mbps broadband target shows up the huge variations between legacy network topologies: it could work well in the final third in some countries, but may have limited impact in others.
Vectoring, pair-bonding and phantom-mode technologies promise greatly improved rate-reach metrics for copper, as well as faster, cheaper roll-outs. This Viewpoint examines the potential of these technologies for meeting the European Commission's Digital Agenda targets for coverage of 30Mbps and 100Mbps broadband - also known as 'superfast' and 'ultra-fast' broadband.
This Viewpoint provides:
- Analysis of the rate-reach of accelerated DSL technologies
- Models of local and cabinet loop topologies in real networks
- An assessment of the potential for 30Mbps and 100Mbps coverage on copper
- An assessment of the role of copper in delivering 50% take-up in 100Mbps service by 2020.
