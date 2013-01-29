Procore Technologies, Inc. and ProEst Estimating Software Partner to Provide Start-to-Finish Construction Management Software

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Procore Technologies, Inc., provider of industry-leading cloud-based construction project management software, and ProEst Estimating Software, developer of award-winning construction estimating and digital takeoff technology, announce the integration of their software platforms to provide a complete solution for construction project management.

“Procore's goal is to create software that provides a central hub of information for our clients' construction projects,” said Procore CEO Craig “Tooey” Courtemanche. “Rather than re-inventing the wheel, we are delighted to partner with best-in-breed solutions like ProEst that deliver industry-leading estimating software.”

ProEst's easy-to-use construction estimating software allows contractors to create and manage their estimates and bidding processes and print custom reports and proposals. Rather than losing all the work that goes into the construction process before the project starts, this innovative integration allows Procore users to access all the information that went into the bidding and estimating process as a part of their continuing project management.

“This integration eliminates the chance of errors caused by manually entering data into Procore,” said ProEst President Jeff Gerardi. “Our goal has always been to align with the best products, and this partnership will truly benefit our mutual clients.”

About Procore Technologies, Inc.

Procore Technologies, Inc., founded in 2003, provides cloud-based construction management software to more than 500 clients across the globe. Using its award-winning suite of construction management software, over 100,000 registered Procore users manage all types of construction projects including industrial plants, office buildings, apartment buildings, university facilities, retail centers and more.

About ProEst Software

ProEst Software is the developer of ProEst Estimating, a powerful and innovative estimating and digital takeoff solution for construction. An industry leader since 1976, ProEst software is used by more than 8000 construction firms across the globe. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, ProEst is committed to streamlining and improving the estimating process by continuously enhancing its products to deliver the latest advances in technology. Digital takeoff technology, a Microsoft Office look and feel and seamless integration with popular software programs are just some examples. To learn more about ProEst and take a video tour, visit http://ProEst.com.