NTRR Signs Option With Antimicrobial Innovators Purlife

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

In a bid to expand into the multi-billion dollar “green hygiene” industry, Neutra Corp. NTRR signed an option agreement this week with Purlife Distributors, Inc., a world leader in the environmentally friendly battle against germs, allergens and odors.

Purlife is the exclusive Canadian distributor of a patent-pending water-based solution known as PurTeq, which forms an invisible, long-lasting coating that actively protects surfaces from the build up of bacteria, molds, germs and allergens. Without the use of harmful chemicals, PurTeq works rapidly and effectively to naturally decompose odors such as smoke and pet smells.

PurTeq can be applied to almost any surface, opening up potentially lucrative new possibilities to create “beyond clean” environments in hospitals, airlines, schools and other public spaces.

“This is a truly revolutionary product,” said NTRR CEO Cindy Morrissey. “PurTeq is unique in its ability to provide you, your family, your customers and your crew with fresh air free of viruses, bacteria, or other pollutants.”

Neutra Corp. is dedicated to commercializing innovative, all-natural products to compete in the fast-growing wellness sector alongside Herbalife Ltd. HLF, Vitamin Shoppe VSI, Nutraceutical International Corp. NUTR and Schiff Nutrition International Inc. WNI.

For more information on NTRR's nutraceuticals initiative, please visit www.neutracorp.com/investors.

Follow NTRR on Twitter at www.twitter.com/neutracorp.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (www.neutracorp.com) is a healthy lifestyle company that specializes in the development and marketing of natural wellness solutions. The company is currently working to produce a full range of products to address every component of a healthy lifestyle, including addiction recovery, weight loss and general wellness through a daily nutrition regimen. For investing information and performance data, please visit www.neutracorp.com/investors.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.