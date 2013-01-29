New Spirent Axon Empowers Enterprises to Deploy IT Applications and Services Quickly and with Confidence

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Spirent Communications, the leader in testing networks, services and devices, today announced the launch of Spirent Axon, an easy-to-use network and application testing platform that enables IT professionals and network engineers to validate the performance of applications, network devices and IT services. With Axon, enterprises can deploy new applications and services faster while avoiding costly downtime.

Solution Highlights

Axon gives IT teams reliable and actionable results that can help them escape the downward spiral of reactive fire-fighting and spend their time more productively. Axon users can run tests in minutes to generate and model realistic traffic scenarios that benchmark and validate the performance of applications and network infrastructure. For example, now when rolling out new services such as VoIP, video conferencing or email upgrades, the IT team can deal with bandwidth bottlenecks, incorrect ACL (access control list) configurations or performance choke points prior to deployment avoiding extensive post-rollout troubleshoot and problem solving. IT managers and network engineers now can have confidence that their new services perform seamlessly from the start. Axon changes the face of testing in many unique ways:

Intuitive : Axon makes testing as easy as using an mp3 player. Select a test from the pre-built library of test cases, build a “playlist” of the traffic types to be tested and hit “play”. Results are delivered in seconds and in an easy-to-understand report.

Executive Commentary

“IT teams know they need to incorporate proactive validation into their daily activities, however sophisticated professional testing platforms are typically out of reach for all but the largest IT organizations,” said Tim Jefferson, general manager for Enterprise Solutions at Spirent. “With the launch of Axon, IT professionals and network engineers now have a solution that lets them find and fix problems before going live, so they can deploy new applications and services more quickly and with confidence. Axon gives customers more control over their network and application deployment, helping them to focus on projects that drive business value. ”

“IT network and application testing is complex and can be intimidating,” continued Jefferson. “Axon removes those barriers and makes robust testing accessible to IT teams everywhere. With an extensive best-practice test library, no technical expertise is required by the user to perform tests. Axon delivers a solution that IT professionals can trust.”

About Spirent Communications plc

Spirent Communications plc. SPT, a global leader in test & measurement offers an extensive portfolio of solutions to test data centers, cloud computing environments, high speed Ethernet networks and services, 3G/4G wireless networks and devices, network security, and global navigation satellite systems. For more information visit http://www.spirent.com/about-us/News_Room/About_Spirent_Communications_plc.aspx.