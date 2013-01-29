OBJE: Beta Testing Begins on Highly Anticipated Android Gaming App

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Phantasmic, the stunning new mobile gaming application from OBJ Enterprises' OBJE joint venture, passed a new milestone on the path to the app market this week. Beta testing has commenced on the game's highly anticipated Android version.

Thanks to an unprecedented explosion of Android users worldwide in the past two years, OBJE places a high priority on Phantasmic's readiness for the fast-growing mobile platform. According to industry tracker AppAnnie, Android market Google Play enjoyed 48 percent growth in downloads last summer, compared to three percent growth for Apple's App Store. In South Korea, a key gaming market, Google Play moved ahead of iOS in app revenue generation.

“As consumers shift their precious entertainment consumption minutes toward smartphones and tablets and away from television, print media and video games, the value of owning engaging mobile content is increasing at an unbelievable pace,” said OBJE CEO Paul Watson. “Android devices could soon dominate the mobile market, and we intend to have all of our products optimized for this platform.”

Novalon Games, the Phantasmic developer founded by the joint venture of Obscene Interactive—OBJE's gaming division—and Source Street, LLC, anticipates that the game will be released for download on the Android platform's Google Play store sometime in the first quarter of 2013.

Novalon Games has also applied for Apple App Store distribution.

Phantasmic is a free-to-play game optimized for the mobile marketplace. Potential investors and gamers can now play the beta version of the game's first level at www.novalongames.com/phantasmic-demo.

