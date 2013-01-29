Research and Markets: Research Report on Infant & Young Child Formula Milk Powder Market in China 2012

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v9dd62/research_report) has announced the addition of the "Research Report on Infant & Young Child Formula Milk Powder Market in China 2012" report to their offering.

Each year, China has 16-18 million new born babies, among which only 67% of 6 month old babies are breast fed, and the number of birth to 3 year old babies is over 70 million. The sales volume of infant and young child formula milk powder has been increasing by over 10% annually in China. China has replaced the US and become the biggest infant and young child formula milk powder (hereinafter referred to as infant milk powder) consumer in the world.

The Melamine Incident in 2008 resulted in a big change in brand market shares of the Chinese infant milk powder market. Many foreign brands like Nestle, Wyeth, Dumex and Mead Johnson successively set up plants in China. Presently, foreign brands cover over 60% of infant milk powder market share and over 80% of high-end infant milk powder market share in China.

In 2011, the quality inspection departments implemented nationwide re-inspection on production quality of infant milk powder producers and eliminated those producers with backward techniques and equipments. The quality of domestic infant milk powder was generally upgraded; the competitiveness of domestic brands was improved.

Along with the urbanization in China, infant milk powder consumption in urban and rural areas both changed; the market is facing fierce competition. To help our clients better understand the Chinese infant milk powder market, we write this report on the basis of our long term analysis and research so as to provide references on production, sales, consumption and market trend.

This report will systematically answer the following questions:

(1) How the output and production capacity of infant milk powder changed in China? What are the characteristics of different product categories and packaging types?

(2) What are the infant milk powder distribution modes and channels in China? How is the infant milk powder distribution structured?

(3) What are the characteristics of infant milk powder consumption in China?

(4) What are the differences between the major brands on aspects of product mix, raw milk sources, distribution channels and marketing?

Key Topics Covered:

PART 1 ANALYSIS AND FORECAST ON PRODUCTION OF INFANT AND YOUNG CHILD FORMULA MILK POWDER IN CHINA

1 PRODUCTION OF INFANT AND YOUNG CHILD FORMULA MILK POWDER IN CHINA

2 DIFFERENCES OF PRODUCTION OF INFANT AND YOUNG CHILD FORMULA MILK POWDER BY REGION

3 PRODUCT CATEGORIES AND PACKAGE TYPES OF INFANT AND YOUNG CHILD FORMULA MILK POWDER

4 PRODUCTION FORECAST (2020)

PART 2 ANALYSIS AND FORECAST ON CONSUMPTION OF INFANT & YOUNG CHILD FORMULA MILK POWDER IN CHINA

5 CHARACTERISTICS OF INFANT AND YOUNG CHILD FORMULA MILK POWDER CONSUMPTION IN CHINA

6 DIFFERENCES OF INFANT AND YOUNG CHILD FORMULA MILK POWDER CONSUMPTION BY REGION

7 FORECAST ON CONSUMPTION OF INFANT AND YOUNG CHILD FORMULA MILK POWDER IN CHINA (2020)

PART 3 ANALYSIS OF INFANT AND YOUNG CHILD FORMULA MILK POWDER DISTRIBUTION IN CHINA

8 CHARACTERISTICS OF INFANT AND YOUNG CHILD FORMULA MILK POWDER DISTRIBUTION IN CHINA

9 MAJOR MARKETING ACTIVITIES AND MARKET STRUCTURE

PART 4 COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS OF MAJOR INFANT & YOUNG CHILD FORMULA MILK POWDER ENTERPRISES/BRANDS IN CHINA

10 ANALYSIS OF MAJOR ENTERPRISES IN CHINA

11 MAJOR ENTERPRISES AND THEIR BRANDS IN CHINA

12 CHARACTERISTICS OF MAJOR INFANT & YOUNG CHILD FORMULA MILK POWDER ENTERPRISES IN CHINA

Companies Mentioned

- Dumex Baby Food Co. Ltd

- Mead Johnson Nutriment (China) Co., Ltd.

- Nestle (Shuangcheng) Co., Ltd.

- Abbott (Guangzhou) Nutriment Co., Ltd.

- Wyeth Nutritional (China) Co., Ltd.

- Ausnutria Dairy (China) Co., Ltd.

- Biolife NewZealand Ltd.

- Murray Goulburn Dairy (Qingdao) Co.Ltd.

- Meiji Co., Ltd.

- Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

- Inner Mongolia Yili Dairy (Group) Co., Ltd.

- Beingmate Group Co., Ltd.

- Guangdong Yashili Group Co., Ltd.

- Synutra International, Inc.

- Feihe International, Inc

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v9dd62/research_report