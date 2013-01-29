Toshiba Launches Interface Bridge with Backlight Level Controller for LCD Displays for Mobile Devices

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO:6502) has launched MIPI-DSI to LVDS interface-converter bridge LSIs with a backlight level controller for LCD displays that are suited to use in mobile devices, such as tablet PCs and UltrabooksTM. The new line-up includes support for panel resolutions up to WUXGA (1920 x 1200) at 24bit/60fps. Samples will be available from March with mass production scheduled to start in August 2013.

The new products drastically reduce the power consumption of mobile devices by optimizing the brightness of the LCD display backlighting to meet ambient light conditions. The LSIs are also able to maintain image detail in darker areas of the display by analyzing and processing brightness data in lighter and darker areas of the image.

Toshiba Interface Bridge with Backlight Level Controller for LCD Displays for Mobile Devices (Photo: Business Wire)

Key Features

Reduces mobile device power consumption by optimizing display backlighting to meet ambient light conditions. Maintains image detail in darker areas of the display by analyzing and processing brightness data in lighter and darker areas of the image. Reduces LSI power consumption with a 1.8V LVDS operating system. Maximum 1Gbps/lane link speed MIPI-DSI interface Maximum 945Mbps/lane link speed LVDS interface Supports RGB565/666/888 video input formats.

Applications

Conversion interface between the main SoC and the LCD of mobile devices, such as tablet PCs and UltrabooksTM.

Main specifications Part number TC358771XBG TC358772XBG Maximum resolution support 1600 x 1200

(24bit, 60fps) 1920 x 1200

(24bit, 60fps) MIPI-DSI input lane Four lanes Four lanes LVDS output link Single Link Dual Links Package FBGA49

5mmx5mm, 0.65mm pitch FBGA64

6mmx6mm, 0.65mm pitch Sample schedule April 2013 March 2013 Mass production schedule August 2013 September 2013

*UltrabookTM is a trademark of Intel Corporation.

