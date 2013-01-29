Research and Markets: China's Raw Milk & Dairy Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2011-2012

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The main development trends of milk and dairy market in 2012 will be as the follows: the proportion of scaled & mechanized cattle farming will further expand; farming benefit will be good compare with last year and the supply of domestic raw milk will increase; the total dairy imports will continue to climb up slightly; the dairy producing capacity will continue to expand; milk shortage will be alleviated and dairy supply and demand almost will be balance.

Supported by detailed and accurate data, as well as brief words, this annual report will fully and systematically analyze the trends and changes of dairy market in 2011, and also forecast the trends of market in 2012.

In 2011, China's milk and dairy industry mainly showed the following characteristics and changes:

(1) In China, the proportion of scaled dairy cattle farming has been further expanded. But China still mainly relies on free-range farming (1-4 heads), dairy cattle inventory of which account for about 25% of the total;

(2) New cattle farming models, such as farming-park and cooperative farming, promote scaled & standardize farming in China;

(3) China's relevant authorities rectified raw milk procurement stations and abolished self-employed milk stations and the mobile ones. Along with the improvement of processing conditions and mechanization, the mechanized milking rate surpassed 90%.

(4) The raw milk supply was still shortage in 2011, and milk price kept high level, however, compared with 2010, cattle farming profits changed little due to large increase in feed costs.

(5) The re-checking of production license for dairy products and infant/young child's formula milk powder came to an end, which washed out lots of small & medium scaled companies. The re-checking passing rate was less than 60%, hence the concentration level of production rose markedly.

(6) China's dairy producing companies strengthened the construction of milk resource bases, especially large-scale enterprises. The dairy cattle inventory of the top 20 farming companies accounts for 5% of the national total.

(7) Dairy production and imports both increased largely, the production and consumption of liquid milk and solid dairy kept on growing, the supply and demand almost kept balance.

(8) Many foreign companies such as diary firms, equipment manufacturers and traders pay more attention to China's cattle farming and dairy consumption, and their investments in China are increasing. The imported milk powder, especially infant/young child's milk powder, makes up a large share in high-end dairy consuming market in China.

Key Topics Covered:

PART ONE: ANALYSIS OF 2011 DAIRY INDUSTRY POLICIES AND CHANGES

PART TWO: 2011 CHINA'S DAIRY CATTLE FARMING AND COSTS ANALYSIS

PART THREE: ANALYSIS OF 2011 CHINA'S MILK DISTRIBUTION MODES

PART FOUR: ANALYSIS OF 2011 CHINA'S DAIRY PROCESSING INDUSTRY

PART FIVE: 2011 DAIRY PRODUCTS TRADE ANALYSIS

PART SIX: 2011 CHINA'S DAIRY CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS

PART SEVEN: 2011 DAIRY MARKET PRICES CHANGES

PART EIGHT: 2012 CHINA'S MILK AND DAIRY SUPPLY-DEMAND FORECAST

