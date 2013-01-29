Glue Networks Expands Presence in Europe

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Glue Networks, Inc., developer and provider of the world's most advanced software defined network (SDN) automation platform, today announced its expansion in the European market driven by the growth of its production networks with enterprise customers and service providers there.

Jonathan Groves, Glue's VP of Sales, will be presenting Next-Gen WAN powered by gluwareTM in Cisco's booth at Cisco Live this week in London. Glue Networks' gluware technology is the industry's first software defined network (SDN) automation platform that automatically builds, maintains, monitors, and manages Next-Gen Wide Area Networks (NG-WANs) as-a-service anywhere in the world.

“We are excited by our growth in Europe and continuing to drive value for our European customers and partners by executing on our vision for automating the networks of tomorrow” said Jeff Gray, Glue Networks' Chief Executive Officer.

About Glue Networks

Glue Networks is the leader in the field of intelligent software defined network (SDN) automation. gluwareTM provides a simple and affordable way to rapidly extend complex corporate networks to remote branch offices and teleworkers, delivering the high-security, high-bandwidth and real-time applications required by today's modern workforce. gluwareTM is the world's most advanced network automation engine, building upon well over 100 years of collective networking, telecoms and software systems development. Glue Networks is leveraging extensive industry partnerships to transform the way IT departments deploy and manage highly distributed networks. Additional company information is available at www.gluenetworks.com.