ComTrade to Launch a Dedicated Gaming Company at ICE 2013

ComTrade has today announced that its Gaming Competence Center will be re-launched as an independent company within the ComTrade Group with a new brand name, image and strategy to be unveiled at ICE Totally Gaming 2013.

The move comes as a result of the company's desire to expand its leading expertise on a global level, and extend its reach into new markets. As an independent company, ComTrade Gaming will be fully committed to the development of gaming products and tailored solutions, with further emphasis on its own IP development and product portfolio. These areas will be divided in to three segments and include Systems, Games (with RGS) and its iGaming Platform, and the company will continue to provide specialist consultancy within the online, landbased on mobile gaming sectors.

Ice Totally Gaming is the largest industry event dedicated to the casino gaming industry across the world, making it a perfect platform for announcing strategic plans. Exhibiting at the show for the fifth consecutive year, but the first as newly branded “ComTrade Gaming” the company has been investing heavily in product development for over five years and is bringing a fresh approach to the gaming sector, whilst providing landbased and online operators the option of open enterprise platforms.

Gregor Smrekar, General Manager of ComTrade Gaming said “We are excited that our shareholders recognize success and growth and an independent unit means that Gaming will be a strategic pillar of the Group. We will continue to invest heavily and this new company will give us space to focus fully on our clients and specifics of the gaming industry.”

Ales Gornjec, Director of Products and Solutions at ComTrade Gaming said “The ComTrade product portfolio has again significantly increased since our last show and is focused around our enterprise gaming platforms which can be tightly integrated into a multi channel environments that enable operators to have a single view of their players and to choose best of breed content. We welcome all delegates attending ICE who are seeking to discuss opportunities with a professional, experienced team to drop by the stand during the show.”

To learn more visit ComTrade Gaming at Stand Number – S1-440

ABOUT COMTRADE GAMING

ComTrade is a leading independent software supplier to the gaming industry, delivering open gaming platforms and professional services to both the online and land based gaming sectors. ComTrade's strengths are in the development of enterprise software solutions that are based on industry standards. The company's product portfolio includes iGaming platforms, server based gaming systems, live casino and solutions which enable regulators to monitor and control gaming activities. www.comtradegaming.com

ABOUT COMTRADE GROUP

ComTrade is an international corporation specializing in information technology. Companies within the system operate in the fields of IT Solutions, System Integration and IT Distribution, providing its customers with value-added, cost-saving and profitable business solutions. ComTrade employs more than 1500 top professionals in 10 countries, and with over 1000 software engineers offers industry-leading expertise in data storage management, embedded systems, gaming and customized application development. www.comtrade.com