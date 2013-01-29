Research and Markets: European Smart Key Database - Analysis of 200+ Models from 36 Vehicle Manufacturers

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2c9d2q/european_smart) has announced the addition of the "European Smart Key Database" directory to their offering.

Covers over 200 models from 36 vehicle manufacturers

Customers are beginning to take to smart key systems in Europe in higher numbers, especially as manufacturers opt for different strategies for functionality and fitment - for example the increasing trend of splitting smart start from smart entry. With a vast array of different system types available to customers and increasing take-up rates, SBD has compiled a comprehensive guide to the latest offerings in Europe.

Designed as part of the SBD Secure Car research package into the next generation of smart key systems, this database contains all the information you need on the latest smart key system systems available in the European market.

This database will help you:

- Learn your competitors' strategies for smart key systems in Europe, including who supplies the system for each model.

- Analyse smart key fitment for over 200 models and 36 manufacturers across France, Germany and the UK.

- Get insights into detailed functionality for each of the models available with a smart key system, including handle technology, start method and visual warning type.

- Benefit from an easy-to-use reference guide with full colour photographs for each vehicle system.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Vehicle Details

1.1 Manufacturer

1.2 Model

1.3 Start of Production

1.4 Segment

2. System Details

2.1 Name

2.2 Supplier

3. Fitment Information( France, Germany, the UK)

3.1 Smart Key Availability

3.2 Entry

3.3 Start

3.4 Option Price

4. Smart Entry

4.1 Door Fitment Plan

4.2 Unlock Method

4.3 Lock Method

4.4 Trunk Unlock

4.5 Photo References

5. Smart Start

5.1 Start Method

5.2 Start Location

5.3 Emergency Start Method

5.4 Emergency Start Location

5.5 Photo References

6. Additional Features

6.1 Key Cylinder Fitment

6.2 Visual Warning

