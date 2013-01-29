LifeSize Introduces "Smart Video" with New Icon Series

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

LifeSize, a division of Logitech LOGI LOGN, today announced LifeSize® Icon™ Series, its newly designed, highest quality video system. This series is the culmination of years of user-behavior research and corresponding purposeful design to alleviate common barriers to adoption that have plagued the video conferencing industry. The LifeSize Icon Series introduces a new, simplified user experience designed to make video communication so simple and intuitive that anyone can use it without training.

The video conferencing market is entering a transitional phase. As mobile, cloud and virtualization technologies take hold, they're fundamentally changing how video communication works. Much as the introduction of the smartphone dramatically changed how people engaged with their mobile phones, LifeSize is aiming to transform the video communication experience with the introduction of “smart video™.” The LifeSize Icon Series' smart video strips away all of the complicated processes inherent in video today, so users who have previously been intimidated by the cost and complexity of traditional video conferencing can now connect more efficiently and focus on what matters most – their business.

“Making a video call should not involve pressing a dozen buttons, deciphering a complicated remote control and navigating through an intimidating user interface,” said Colin Buechler, chief executive officer of LifeSize. “It is those barriers, along with outrageous cost and an overwhelming burden on IT, that have dissuaded businesses from fully adopting video collaboration. The Icon Series puts the experience back in the hands of the users and the complicated technology disappears. LifeSize Icon Series is reinventing video conferencing by answering the call of what this industry has needed since its inception: a radically simplified user experience that any organization can embrace. That's smart video.”

The LifeSize Icon Series blurs the lines between endpoint and infrastructure, delivering a truly connected experience at an unbeatable value. It's tightly integrated with the LifeSize UVC Platform and its applications – including streaming and recording, firewall traversal, multiparty video calling and management – to make it easier for users to experience the full power of their platform. This integration also makes buying and supporting video conferencing more flexible and efficient, allowing companies to purchase only the applications their users need and scale as those needs grow.

"The UI of the LifeSize Icon Series is unlike any I've seen on a video conferencing system,” said Robert Arnold, program manager for unified communications and collaboration at Frost and Sullivan. “Its slick, icon-driven design just makes sense for an optimal user experience. I expect that there is tremendous market opportunity for this solution, especially at its attractive price point. For companies that have traditionally rejected video due to its cost and complexity, I would recommend a closer look at the LifeSize Icon Series."

Only LifeSize Icon Series delivers smart video conferencing through:

Simplified directory navigation: quickly search the unified directory and connect in seconds

Scheduling capabilities: see the complete schedule, including click-to-join-meeting reminders

Streaming and recording: users can stream and record with the press of a single button

Multiparty calling: seamlessly integrated ad-hoc and scheduled multiparty calling

Firewall/NAT: secure full HD video calls within and across networks

Presentation: intuitive data sharing up to 1080p and custom layout options

HD video quality: up to 1080p60

Flexible upgrades: including number of displays, type of camera and resolutions

Pricing and Availability

LifeSize Icon Series is globally available today, starting at $2,999 U.S. MSRP.

LifeSize Icon Series video solutions include LifeSize UVC Manager.

Features such as streaming and recording, firewall/NAT traversal and multiparty calling are available via specific UVC Platform applications.

About LifeSize

LifeSize is a pioneer and world leader in high-definition video collaboration. Designed to make video conferencing truly universal, our full range of open standards-based systems offer enterprise-class, IT-friendly technologies that enable genuine human interaction over any distance. Founded in 2003 and acquired by Logitech in 2009, LifeSize, with its commitment to relentless innovation, continues to extend the highest-quality video conferencing capabilities to anyone, anywhere. For more information, visit http://www.lifesize.com.

LifeSize, the LifeSize logo, Logitech, the Logitech logo, and other Logitech marks are trademarks of Logitech and may be registered. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

