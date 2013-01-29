MTS Deploys ECI Telecom's Apollo 100G Solution in Russia

PETACH TIKVAH, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

ECI Telecom, a global provider of next-generation network solutions, today announced that MTS, the leading mobile operator in Russia, has deployed ECI'S Apollo Optimized Multi-Layer Transport (OMLT) platforms to extend the existing ECI's DWDM backbone, enabling all advanced services, including 100G.

Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) is the leading telecommunications group in Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, offering mobile and fixed voice, broadband, pay TV as well as content and entertainment services in one of the world's fastest growing regions.

The project links Moscow and Saint Petersburg. With more than 1,000 km, it has been operational since 2003, with both 2.5G and 10G. By adding Apollo OMLT shelves with 100G cards in add/drop points, MTS can leverage the already installed XDM shelves, saving time and money while enabling new services.

The Apollo OMLT is part of ECI's 1Net framework for addressing our customers' challenges in their day-to-day operation and strategic directions. Both Apollo and the XDM are managed by ECI's LightSoft® Network Management System, enabling end-to-end provisioning, simplified operations and faster time to market.

ECI‘s platforms bring a cost-effective and advanced core solution for MTS' backbone network. MTS has deployed the Apollo OPT9624 to expand its cross-country DWDM backbone based on ECI optical platforms. The new Apollo DWDM network will enable MTS to provide advanced high capacity, long reach 100G services. It includes connection between core routers with 100G link.

“We are facing the challenge to provide our customers quality and high-speed data exchange while its volume grows every year. According to our forecast the penetration of smartphones in our network will reach 60% by the end of 2015; launches of LTE networks in Russian regions will force the mobile traffic growth; implementation of fixed line internet and its usage growth will increase the volume of data traffic in our backbones at 6-10 times. At the moment the volume of everyday traffic exchange between Moscow and Saint Petersburg is over 1 Petabyte and we are building the high-performance system of backbone lines sequentially enhancing its capacity to supply the demand in data exchange in long-term perspective.”

Andrey Ushatskiy, Vice-president, Group CTO, MTS

“With about 100 million mobile subscribers, MTS is able to edge ahead with 100G capabilities in one of the main telecom links in the country. The Russian market faces one of the fiercest competition today in the world, and by leveraging the deployed XDM network, MTS can migrate to advanced services more cost-effectively and with faster time to market.”

Boris Mirkin, Head of Russia and CIS Business Unit, ECI Telecom

ECI Telecom delivers innovative communications platforms to carriers and service providers worldwide. ECI provides efficient platforms and solutions that enable customers to rapidly deploy cost-effective, revenue-generating services. Founded in 1961, Israel-based ECI has consistently delivered customer-focused networking solutions to the world's largest carriers. The Company is also a market leader in many emerging markets. ECI provides scalable broadband access, transport and data networking infrastructure that provides the foundation for the communications of tomorrow, including next-generation voice, IPTV, mobility and other business solutions. For more information, please visit www.ecitele.com.

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC ("MTS") is the leading telecommunications group in Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, offering mobile and fixed voice, broadband, pay TV as well as content and entertainment services in one of the world's fastest growing regions. Including its subsidiaries, the Group services about 100 million mobile subscribers. The Group has been awarded GSM licenses in Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Armenia and Belarus, a region that boasts a total population of more than 230 million. Since June 2000, MTS' Level 3 ADRs have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (ticker symbol MBT). Additional information about the MTS Group can be found at www.mtsgsm.com.

