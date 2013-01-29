Research and Markets: Japan Hospital Supplies Market Outlook to 2018 - Disposable Hospital Supplies, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Operating Room Equipment, Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment and Others

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gqj6rd/japan_hospital) has announced the addition of GlobalData's new report "Japan Hospital Supplies Market Outlook to 2018 - Disposable Hospital Supplies, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Operating Room Equipment, Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment and Others" to their offering.

Japan Hospital Supplies Market Outlook to 2018 - Disposable Hospital Supplies, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Operating Room Equipment, Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment and Others provides key market data on the Japan Hospital Supplies market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within market categories - Disposable Hospital Supplies, Syringes and Needles, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Patient Examination Devices, Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment and Operating Room Equipment. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.

Scope

- Market size and company share data for Hospital Supplies market categories - Disposable Hospital Supplies, Syringes and Needles, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Patient Examination Devices, Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment and Operating Room Equipment.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Japan Hospital Supplies market.

- Key players covered include Cardinal Health, Inc., 3M Health Care, Terumo Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Korea Miura Co., LTD., Paul Hartmann AG and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables & Figures

2 Introduction

3 Hospital Supplies In Japan

4 Disposable Hospital Supplies In Japan

5 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment In Japan

6 Operating Room Equipment In Japan

7 Patient Examination Devices In Japan

8 Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment In Japan

9 Syringes and Needles In Japan

10 Overview of Key Companies in Japan Hospital Supplies Market

Cardinal Health, Inc.

3M Health Care

Terumo Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Korea Miura Co., LTD.

Paul Hartmann AG

Medline Industries, Inc.

Paramount Bed Co., Ltd.

Getinge AB

Ansell Limited

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Nipro Corporation

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Covidien plc

Stryker Corporation

Sunrise Medical, Inc.

Smiths Medical

Invacare Corporation

Belimed Sauter AG

Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.

Steris Corporation

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

BERCHTOLD Holding GmbH

Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG

Skytron

11 Hospital Supplies Market Pipeline Products

12 Financial Deals Landscape

13 Appendix

