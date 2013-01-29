[Post Show Report] LIGHTING JAPAN 2013 – From Cutting-Edge LED/OLED Lighting Technology to Innovative Design Lightings

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Key event for LED/OLED lightings, LIGHTING JAPAN 2013 concluded with a remarkable success gathering 353 exhibitors and 18,357 visitors. Becoming more international every year as an event representing the Asian lighting industry, more than 30% of the exhibitors this year were from overseas and the number of overseas visitors reached around 3,000. (January 16 – 18 at Tokyo Big Sight)

LIGHTING JAPAN, which now consists of 3 exhibitions, was originally launched in 2009 as an exhibition for LED/OLED lighting manufacturing technologies (LED/OLED Lighting Technology Expo: gathers components/materials, thermal solution, various equipment and devices, etc.) and extended its range to LED/OLED lighting fixtures (LED/OLED Light Expo) in 2011. And this year, it achieved another breakthrough launching DESIGN LIGHTING TOKYO, which showcased new and innovative design lightings enabled by new light sources represented by LED and OLED. Now that the radical market expansion driven mainly by demands for energy-saving has stabilized, further market expansion of LED/OLED lighting depends on how it can generate additional value, such as design and comfort. In that sense, LIGHTING JAPAN 2013 provided inspiration to visualize further expansion and deepening of the LED/OLED lighting market.

Another point that made LIGHTING JAPAN 2013 special was that it collected key persons from the global lighting industry, as the Keynote speaker, Mr. Klass Vegter of Philips Lighting praised in the opening speech of LIGHTING JAPAN VIP Reception Party. – "I am pleased to see so many industry leaders at this conference, to share ideas and discuss the progress. This conference is an excellent forum for them. Together, we can shape the future of lighting, and make it a great future."

You can see that also in the List of Opening Ribbon-cutting Dignitaries, which covers top executives from almost all the major LED/OLED lighting manufacturers around the world such as TOSHIBA LIGHTING & TECHNOLOGY, TOYODA GOSEI, PANASONIC IDEMITSU OLED LIGHTING, PHILIPS, OSRAM, CREE, EVERLIGHT, LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY, TSMC SOLID STATE LIGHTING, EPISTAR, SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR, SHENZHEN COLLESUN LIGHTING and many others also from major lighting fixture users such as general contractors and design firms in Asia.

Co-held Conference (total 45 presentations on the cutting-edge LED/OLED lighting technologies and the latest trends) also invited industry's professionals as speakers, which is represented by the Keynote Session addressed by top executives of 3 global giants, Mr. Klaas Vegter, Senior Vice President of Philips Lighting, Mr. Samuel Wu, CEO Asia Pacific of OSRAM and Mr. Tooru Shibuya, President, CEO of Toshiba Lighting & Technology. (>>>Full program)

