Mo Barzegar to Join Blackstone Logistics Company LogiCor as President and CEO

Blackstone BX today announced that Mo Barzegar has joined its European logistics company, LogiCor, as President and CEO. LogiCor was founded by Blackstone's real estate unit in 2012 to manage and operate its European logistics assets. Mr. Barzegar was most recently the Managing Director for Europe for AMB Property Corporation.

Ken Caplan, head of real estate for Blackstone in Europe, said, “We are delighted to have someone of Mo's talent and experience lead LogiCor. Logistics assets are an important part of our real estate portfolio, and under Mo's leadership we expect that we will continue to grow and develop our European logistics platform.”

Mo Barzegar added, “Blackstone is one of the largest investors in logistics globally, with a major presence in both Europe and the United States. I see tremendous opportunities for LogiCor, and I am excited to be part of the Blackstone logistics team.”

LogiCor today owns 2.5 million square meters (26 million square feet) in 91 high-quality properties in the UK, France and Poland, serving the logistics and distribution needs of manufacturers, retailers and third-party logistics solutions providers. Blackstone's comparable company in the United States, IndCor, currently manages properties totaling 83 million square feet in 40 key logistics markets in 23 states.

While at AMB, Mr. Barzegar headed a team that was responsible for acquiring and developing 15 million square feet of logistics properties across 12 markets, valued in excess of $1.8 billion. He has a BA in Economics from the University of California at Berkeley and an MBA in Finance and Real Estate from The Wharton School.

About Blackstone

