WMS to Highlight Imaginative Content and Technology Leadership for Engaging Players. Delivering Results.™ at ICE 2013

Showcasing must-have, differentiated gaming experiences that address international casino operators' diverse needs, WMS Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of WMS Industries Inc. WMS, will feature an extensive portfolio of new and unique games at the ICE 2013 exhibition on February 5-7, 2013 at ExCel in London, stand # S8-210. More than 60 exciting new for-sale and premium games created through player insights that inspire performance-driven products, will demonstrate WMS' industry leadership for developing products that are "Engaging Players. Delivering Results."

Sebastian Salat, President of International for WMS, said, “ICE 2013 will be a great showcase for our new games that provide international casino operators with products that address player preferences in their local markets. By combining player insights, detailed local market research and innovative technologies, our game developers have created compelling and imaginative gaming experiences that we expect will be met with a high level of player demand and thereby drive performance for our customers. We are confident that our ICE 2013 product line-up, which will feature over 60 new games, and the exciting new Game Chest Multi-Game™ series, will once again demonstrate WMS' ability to deliver must-have, near-term, high-performing games that will help to expand our international market share.”

WMS' diversified gaming content will feature a significant number of new math models that address player demand for varied gaming experiences, powered by the CPU-NXT™2 and CPU-NXT3 operating system platforms on five dynamic cabinet configurations. The ICE 2013 line-up will showcase WMS' deep breadth of gaming content for the successful CPU-NXT2 operating platform, with more than 20 new themes on display, and themes for new series like the Game Chest Multi-Game series, WMS' first multi-game series designed for international customers, Double Money Burst™, and Amazing Gems™ series, as well as new themes for proven-performing for-sale game series such as the Colossal Reels™, G+™ Deluxe and Awesome Reels™ series. In addition, this year's line-up will feature four new premium games based on the SPIDER-MAN™, KISS®, CHEERS™ and WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY™ iconic consumer entertainment brands and 10 new premium games for the Company's time-tested, top-performing MONOPOLY, THE WIZARD OF OZ™, Reel 'em In® and other key player-popular series.

WMS product line-up will also include 16 games that leverage the advanced capabilities of the Company's next-generation CPU-NXT3 operating system platform. Five unique cabinet configurations, including the ever-popular Bluebird®2e and Bluebird xD™ cabinets; the new, category-creating Gamefield xD™ cabinet for premium games; the all-new My Poker™ video poker dedicated gaming machines and the next-generation Blade™ cabinet, WMS' latest upright cabinet, launching exclusively with For-Sale game themes, are designed to provide customers flexibility to create diverse and exciting floors that are sure to capture players attention. Also featured will be the Williams Interactive™ branded products and services that address customers' needs for online wagering and play-for-fun social, casual and mobile gaming opportunities.

New For-Sale and Premium Products Highlight WMS' Imaginative Content and Technology Leadership for Engaging Players. Delivering Results.

Colossal Reels: Showcased at the ICE 2012 show, the Colossal Reels series quickly has become a high-performing product, utilizing the full widescreen capabilities of the Bluebird2 and Bluebird xD cabinets and power of the CPU-NXT2 platform, to feature two reel sets - traditional and oversized - that transfer wild symbols between reels. The series is expanded with six new themes and unique math models at this year's show.

Targeted for our international markets, the series supports multiple languages and currencies, and will be available in three different game sets, all which will be on display at ICE 2013, each comprised of a unique mix of proven WMS gaming content. The series is powered by the platform and is available on the , and cabinets. Gamefield xD : An entirely new cabinet design dedicated to premium games, the Gamefield xD cabinet will be showcased at ICE 2013 with three new games for WMS' popular MONOPOLY and THE WIZARD OF OZ game series. The new MONOPOLY Prime Reel Estate™ slot game and THE WIZARD OF OZ Haunted Forest™ and THE WIZARD OF OZ Emerald City™ games will appear at ICE 2013 with spectacular high-definition graphics from dual 32-inch screens and the enhanced performance characteristics enabled by the robust capabilities of the CPU-NXT3 operating platform on the Gamefield xD cabinet.

Williams Interactive Addresses Customers' Needs for iGaming Products and Services

WMS will also demonstrate for international casino operators the Company's suite of interactive products and services covering all major digital distribution channels - online, social, casual and mobile – into an integrated gaming entertainment ecosystem. At ICE 2013, WMS will showcase how its Williams Interactive branded iGaming products and services can create and run a casino-branded, fully customized gaming entertainment community based on the operator's unique brand and player strategies, providing WMS cutting-edge content to the casino's customers through the various digital channels.

Orrin J. Edidin, President of WMS Industries Inc. and President and Chief Executive Officer of Williams Interactive LLC, commented, "The key to building player loyalty on the casino floor or online is to consistently offer great gaming entertainment experiences, and our proven content is an ideal solution to extend our customers' gaming entertainment beyond the casino's four walls. We're looking forward to demonstrating how our time-tested gaming content as well as our advanced services and solutions for interactive opportunities can help our international customers continue to connect with their customers no matter where these players choose to play.”

About WMS

WMS serves the gaming industry worldwide by designing, manufacturing and marketing games, video and mechanical reel-spinning gaming machines, video lottery terminals and in gaming operations, which consists of the placement of leased participation gaming machines in legal gaming venues. The Company also develops and markets digital gaming content, products, services and end-to-end solutions that address global online wagering and play-for-fun social, casual and mobile gaming opportunities.

WMS is proactively addressing the next stage of casino gaming floor evolution with its WAGE-NET™ networked gaming solution, a suite of systems technologies and applications designed to increase customers' revenue generating capabilities and operational efficiency. More information on WMS can be found at www.wms.com or visit the Company on Facebook®, Twitter® or YouTube®.

CHEERS ™ & © 2013 CBS Studios Inc. CHEERS and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

D-BOX® AND D-BOX MOTION CODE® ARE REGISTERED TRADEMARKS OF D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES.

KISS™ & ©2013 Kiss Catalog Ltd. Used with permission.

MONOPOLY is a trademark of Hasbro. Used with permission. ©2013 Hasbro. All rights reserved.

SPIDER-MAN, MARVEL, and all related characters, TM & © 2002-2007 Marvel Entertainment, Inc. and its subsidiaries. SPIDER-MAN movies © 2002-2007 Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. All rights reserved.

THE WIZARD OF OZ and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and © Turner Entertainment Co. (s13) Judy Garland as Dorothy from THE WIZARD OF OZ. (s13)

WILLY WONKA ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s13)

©2013 WMS Gaming Inc. All rights reserved.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our future business performance, strategy, outlook, plans, products and liquidity. Forward-looking statements may be typically identified by such words as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward- looking statements are reasonable, any or all of our forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Consequently, no forward-looking statements may be guaranteed. We undertake no obligation to update such forward looking statements, all of which are made only as of this date, January 29, 2013. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ from expectations include (1) delay or refusal by regulators to approve our new gaming platforms, cabinet designs, game themes and related hardware and software; (2) changes in regulations or regulatory interpretations that may adversely affect existing product placements or future placements; (3) an inability to introduce in a timely manner new games and gaming machines that achieve and maintain market acceptance; (4) a decrease in the desire of casino customers to upgrade gaming machines or allot floor space to leased or participation games, resulting in reduced demand for our products; (5) a reduction in capital spending or interruption in payments by casino customers associated with business weakness or economic uncertainty that adversely affects our customers' ability to make purchases or pay; (6) a greater-than-expected demand for operating leases by customers over outright product sales or sales financing leases that shift revenue recognition from a single period to the term of such operating leases; (7) future costs to restructure our business and other charges that may be higher than currently estimated, including additional charges related to actions at a later time not presently contemplated; (8) ability to realize in full, or part, the anticipated savings and expense reductions from restructuring and lower staffing; (9) adverse affects on product development, innovation and the ability to retain and attract key personnel following the restructuring and reorganization actions taken in fiscal 2011 and 2012; (10) a reduction in play levels of our participation games by casino patrons, whether due to economic conditions or increased placements of competitive product; (11) inability of suppliers of key components to timely meet our pricing or promotional competitive activity that adversely affects our average selling price or product revenues; (13) a failure to obtain and maintain our gaming licenses and regulatory approvals; (14) failure of customers or players to adapt to the new technologies that we introduce in new product concepts; (15) a software anomaly or fraudulent manipulation of our gaming machines and software; (16) a failure to obtain the right to use or an inability to adapt to rapid development of new technologies; (17) an infringement claim seeking to restrict our use of material technologies; (18) risks of doing business in international markets, including political and economic instability, terrorist activity, changes in importation and repatriation regulations such as currently experienced in Argentina, and foreign currency fluctuations; and (19) the unfavorable outcome of any legal proceedings in which we may be requirements to fulfill customer orders; (12) increased involved from time to time. These factors and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations are more fully described under “Item 1. Business”, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” and “Legal Proceedings” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2012, and our more recent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.