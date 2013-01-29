Concentric AB Appoints Martin Bradford SVP Americas

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Martin Bradford has been appointed Senior Vice President of Americas at Concentric AB COIC, with responsibility for operations at the Rockford and Itasca facilities in Illinois, USA.

Martin joined Concentric in 2008 as General Manager for the US Hydraulics business. His successes to date include the consolidation of the Statesville operations into the Rockford facility and improving operational and financial results whilst leading the Rockford team in achieving recognition for its commitment to excellence through the Malcolm Baldrige Illinois Performance Excellence Program during 2012.

Martin is a graduate engineer who has successfully managed manufacturing businesses based in Europe, the Middle East and America during his career, prior to joining Concentric.

Martin takes up his new position on 1 February 2013.

About Concentric

Concentric is an innovator in flow control and fluid power, supplying proprietary systems and components for trucks, buses and industrial vehicles, worldwide. The company encompasses two technology/product areas, hydraulics and pumps for diesel engines. The hydraulics range is supplied under the Haldex brand name and the pumps are branded Concentric.

With over 1,000 employees and yearly sales of approximately 2.2 billion Swedish Kronor, Concentric AB is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange (www.concentricAB.com).

