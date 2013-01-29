Orion, Co. Joins the HDBaseT Alliance, Unveils New HDBaseT Enabled Digital Signage Display Solutions

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

HDBaseT Alliance and Orion, Co. today announced Orion has joined the Alliance, becoming the latest display manufacturer to adopt the HDBaseT technology. Orion today also released its first HDBaseT enabled video wall, the X-series video wall display solutions. The company plans to release several additional displays featuring embedded HDBaseT technology in 2013.

HDBaseT, empowered by Valens' HDBaseT chipset, enables consumers and installers to reduce installation time and costs by using a single CAT5e/6 cable to deliver uncompressed high definition video, audio and controls.

“HDBaseT is fast becoming a standard for commercial A/V installations,” said KS Kim, Sales Manager for Orion, Co. “Orion recognizes the importance of supplying the industry with a standard and interoperable technology for quick and easy integration of its innovative display solutions. Orion's HDBaseT-enabled displays meet our customers' current requirements for more cost-effective, future-proof products.”

“HDBaseT is the ultimate technology for display manufacturers providing a new, simple and cost-effective way to install and maintain video walls, without sacrificing high definition quality,” said Micha Risling, Marketing Chair for the HDBaseT Alliance. “The momentum behind the rapid acceptance and implementation of the HDBaseT technology continues to grow with more companies like Orion joining the HDBaseT Alliance, bringing worldwide exposure in yet another significant market segment: digital signage and commercial displays.”

Orion's X-series includes HDBaseT inputs, which enable integration with other manufacturers' HDBaseT-based products without requiring additional receivers and converters. Orion is also working to complete HDBaseT Certification to guarantee its display is interoperable with other certified devices from other Alliance members such as Crestron, Atlona, and Gefen.

Specification

Input Signal PC / DVI Signal VGA, SVGA, XGA, SXGA, UXGA, WXGA, 480P,576P,720P(50/60),1080i(50/60),1080P(50/60) Video Signal NTSC, PAL, SECAM Frequency H : 31.5 ~ 75kHz, V : 50 , 60 Hz In/Output Terminal Input HDbaseT x 1, DVI-D x 1, PC x 1, Video x 1, RS-232C x 1, LAN x1, Service x 1 Output HDbaseT x 1, DVI-D x 1, PC x 1, Video x 1, RS-232C x 1

One Cable to Connect Them All

The HDBaseT technology is a high-definition multimedia content delivery standard ideal for home entertainment systems and business applications.

HDBaseT can connect all the entertainment devices in a setting through its 5Play™ feature set, converging uncompressed full HD digital video, audio, 100BaseT Ethernet, up to 100W of power and various control signals through a single 100m/328ft CAT5e/6 cable with RJ45 connectors.

About Orion

Founded 1965 and spun off in 2002, Orion, Co. (www.oriondisplay.net) is the first pioneering flat panel video wall manufacturer and has been recognized as one of the most innovative manufacturers in public display market with industry leading technologies designed to elevate application suitable for professional large format display. With headquarters in Korea, Orion has been maintaining extensive sales partners around the world supporting industry leading warranties and service.

About the HDBaseT Alliance

HDBaseT Alliance is comprised of leading cross-industry companies formed to promote and standardize HDBaseT™ technology for whole-home and commercial distribution of uncompressed HD multimedia content. The cornerstone of HDBaseT technology is 5Play™, a feature set that converges uncompressed full HD digital video, audio, 100BaseT Ethernet, power over cable and various control signals through a single LAN cable.

Members supporting HDBaseT technology play a pivotal role in defining the future of multimedia transmission and data communication in the consumer electronics and content provider industries. For additional information on HDBaseT Alliance and membership benefits, visit www.HDBaseT.org.