HomePlug® Alliance Congratulates IEEE P1901.2 Working Group on Reaching Draft Standard Milestone

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

HomePlug® Alliance (www.homeplug.org), the world's leading industry group for powerline networking, congratulates the IEEE P1901.2 Working Group on its letter ballot approval of the draft standard for Low-Frequency Narrow-Band Powerline Communications (P1901.2). The Working Group is meeting this week in Munich, Germany to prepare the draft standard for the next steps in the standards approval process.

As the certification and marketing program for the upcoming 1901.2 standard, Netricity PLC will leverage the HomePlug Alliance's long established programs and members' expertise in testing and certifying powerline networking products for this new narrowband technology ideal for grid-to-utility meter and other outside-the-home applications. Additionally, HomePlug will promote the adoption of Netricity PLC to foster an ecosystem served by multiple technology vendors. Customers such as utilities and energy companies benefit from having a variety of interoperable products from which to choose.

“With this milestone, progress in creating an interoperability and certification program for Netricity PLC products will accelerate,” said Rob Ranck, president, HomePlug Alliance.

IEEE P1901.2 is an important standard since its long-range, narrowband communications is ideal for utility grid modernization and distribution automation including meter connectivity and micro-grids. The technology is also expected to be deployed in industrial smart energy applications.

“We are thrilled at the achievement of this milestone in the IEEE P1901.2 approval process,” said Gary Stuebing, Manager Engineering, Worldwide Standardization of Smart Grid Networks, Cisco Systems, Inc. “Cisco is eager to integrate the standard in development of new products for the burgeoning smart energy/smart metering market.”

As is the case with other IEEE communications standards, the letter ballot approval of the draft standard serves to encourage companies to move forward with product plans. HomePlug is launching a special team within its Certification Working Group to develop the Netricity PLC testing programs to ensure product interoperability. Companies interested in developing and promoting the adoption of this new standard are invited to consider joining the HomePlug Alliance (http://www.homeplug.org/join).

About the HomePlug® Alliance

HomePlug® Alliance is a group of 60 companies working together to develop technology specifications and certification & logo programs for powerline networking. With over 100 million devices in the market, HomePlug products are used worldwide by consumers and service providers to improve home networking performance while expanding coverage and Wi-Fi® mobility.

Visit the HomePlug Alliance website at http://www.homeplug.org for more information regarding HomePlug Alliance and its family of technologies and sign up for the HomePlug interest list at http://www.homeplug.org/about/inquiry to receive updates.

Sponsor members include Broadcom Corporation (BRCM); Cisco (CSCO); Duke Energy DUK; MStar Semiconductor Inc.; Qualcomm Atheros, a wholly owned subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated; Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723); and STMicroelectronics STM.

"HomePlug" and “Netricity” are trademarks of the HomePlug Powerline Alliance, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.