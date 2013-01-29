Sonic Foundry Partners with Integrated Systems Europe to Webcast One of the 'Fastest Growing Tradeshows in the World'

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

(ISE stand #2C75) — Sonic Foundry, Inc. SOFO, the trusted market leader for video management and academic, enterprise and event webcasting, today announced the company's Mediasite platform will be used to webcast Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2013 this week.

ISE's annual exhibition hosts more than 40,000 attendees and is the best-attended show in the professional AV and electronic systems industry globally. ISE 2013 takes place January 28 to 31 at the Amsterdam RAI.

Mediasite Events by Sonic Foundry, a Gold Sponsor, will record “Inventing the Impossible: ISE 2013 Keynote Address with Marco Tempest,” renowned cyber illusionist, for the public and attendees to watch on-demand at www.sonicfoundry.com/isekeynote. The “Smart Building Conference @ ISE 2013” session will also be recorded for attendees to watch on-demand.

“ISE is the premier event for AV and electronic systems industry professionals worldwide to learn about new technologies and solutions. Partnering with Sonic Foundry allows us to reach even more people who aren't able to attend the event here in Amsterdam. This is the first year we're capturing our content, and the power of Mediasite will allow us to preserve the knowledge of the event's featured thought leaders, while making the content fully searchable, secure and interactive,” said Mike Blackman, managing director, Integrated Systems Events.

Attendees can watch recorded sessions on-demand at Sonic Foundry stand C75 in Hall 2 and experience the latest Mediasite capabilities, including the new Mediasite User Generated Content Module with desktop recording and video import. There will also be a Mediasite User Group meet-up for Mediasite users on Wednesday, January 30 at 5 p.m. at the Sonic Foundry stand.

“ISE is not only one of the fastest growing tradeshows in the world, but it also convenes the most influential people in the AV industry. We're honored that ISE selected Mediasite to expand its reach and create online content that will live beyond the event,” said Rob Lipps, executive vice president of Sonic Foundry. “The fact that ISE has chosen to use webcasting for the first time is testament to the fact that the AV industry is following the growing trend of adopting online video. We look forward to working with ISE to maximize the value of offering its event to larger audiences online.”

Mediasite Events is a leading provider of event webcasting for hybrid events and high-profile meetings. The group supplies technical webcasting services and expertise to organizations who seek to complement their conference or event with viewing over the web.

About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.

Sonic Foundry SOFO is the trusted market leader for enterprise webcasting solutions, providing video content management and distribution for education, business and government. Powered by the patented Mediasite webcasting platform and webcast services of Mediasite Events, the company empowers people to advance how they share knowledge online, using video webcasts to bridge time and distance, enhance learning outcomes and improve performance.

Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.

Certain statements contained in this news release regarding matters that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Because such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, uncertainties pertaining to continued market acceptance for Sonic Foundry's products, its ability to succeed in capturing significant revenues from media services and/or systems, the effect of new competitors in its market, integration of acquired business and other risk factors identified from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.