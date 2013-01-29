Epson Announces Its First HDBaseT-Enabled Projectors for Commercial Applications

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Epson today released its new commercial projectors that incorporate the HDBaseT technology to enable professional installers to reduce installation time and costs without sacrificing video quality. Epson becomes the latest leading manufacturer to join the HDBaseT Alliance, a consortium of companies that works to promote and standardize HDBaseT technology. Empowered by the Valens Semiconductor HDBaseT chipset, HDBaseT enables whole-home and commercial distribution of uncompressed HD multimedia content over a single CAT5e/6 cable.

“One feature that makes HDBaseT so unique is that it enables long-reach wired connectivity up to 100 meters for uncompressed full HD multimedia content, making it ideal for projectors,” said Yasunori Ogawa, VI Planning & Design Department General Manager, Epson. “Joining the HDBaseT Alliance enables us to provide our customers with the HDBaseT standard technology that will enable them to realize significant time and labor cost savings in part by relieving them of concerns about loss of video fidelity due to cable length.”

“Adding Epson, a worldwide leader in the projector market, to the HDBaseT Alliance will make the HDBaseT technology more available to meet the growing demand among both professionals and consumers,” said Micha Risling, marketing chair of the HDBaseT Alliance. “The HDBaseT Alliance has seen tremendous growth in membership, and products enabled by HDBaseT are already on the market. We expect to see additional devices coming to market throughout 2013 as the adoption rate continues to increase.”

Model Name EB-G6900WU EB-G6800 Brightness 6,000lm 7,000lm Color Light Output 6,000lm 7,000lm Native Resolution WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200 Pixels) XGA (1,024 x 768 Pixels) Contrast (Dynamic) 5,000:1 Lens Shift V:±67%, H;±30% V:±57%, H;±30% Weight 9.6Kg (With standard lens) Size (D x W x H) 505 x 405.5 x 171 mm (Including Feet) Optional Lens ELPLS06: Standard Lens ELPLR03: Rear Throw Lens ELPLU01: Short Throw Lens ELPLM04: Middle Throw Zoom Lens ELPLM05: Middle Throw Zoom Lens ELPLL06: Long Throw Zoom Lens *Lens Shift: Not available with ELPLR03

