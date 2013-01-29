Dialog Semiconductor's Smart Home Technology Selected by Everspring

KIRCHHEIM & TECK, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Dialog Semiconductor plc DLG, a provider of highly integrated power management, audio and short range wireless technologies, announced today that its SmartPulse(TM) connectivity solution has been selected by Everspring for a new range of internet-enabled smart home solutions. By using the DECT ULE (Ultra Low Energy) standard, Dialog is able to provide interference-free wireless connectivity with the widest reach throughout consumers' homes and low deployment costs.

Dialog's SmartPulse wireless connectivity chipset will enable consumers to monitor and control Everspring's new range of smart plugs, smoke and motion detectors, security cameras and thermostats via a smartphone or tablet. These solutions will make it easier for consumers to reduce energy usage by ensuring they haven't left electrical goods on standby, adjust heating levels in each room and monitor security and fire alerts remotely or when they're at home.

By using the DECT ULE 1.9GHz frequency, rather than the over-crowded 2.4GHz spectrum, SmartPulse avoids the problem of co-channel interference, where multiple signals complete causing slow-downs in response times and devices to drop off the network. 2.4GHz is already used by Wi-Fi network routers, Bluetooth, microwave ovens and other competing smart home solutions, which can result in signal conflicts, particularly in densely populated areas.

DECT ULE has the widest reach and range of any short-range wireless standard - up to 300 meters with a link budget of 123dB - which means it can provide ceiling to cellar connectivity and beyond into consumers' gardens through walls, windows and the roof. This makes it easy to reliably pair each device with an IP gateway, which could be a broadband router or DECT phone base station with an Ethernet connection. Dialog's SmartPulse technology uses a minimal amount of energy and, depending on the application use case, can be powered by a standard AAA battery pack for around ten years.

Kevin Wang, Sales Director at Everspring commented, 'We believe Dialog's DECT ULE-based SmartPulse solution is the most reliable, easy-to-deploy, low energy smart home solution on market. Our smart home solutions will provide consumers with the technology they need to make their homes more comfortable, save energy, money and help the environment too.'

Sean McGrath, Vice President of Connectivity, Automotive and Industrial Business Group commented, 'We're delighted that Everspring has chosen Dialog's technology for its new home automation solutions to join our growing range of ecosystem partners. With the advent of Dialog's SmartPulse solution, which provides the interference-free, plug-and-play connectivity that consumers want, and the always-on power of smartphones and tablets, we believe this is a market poised for significant growth.'

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor creates highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs), optimised for personal portable, short-range wireless, lighting and automotive applications. With a focus and expertise in energy-efficient system power management, audio, low energy short-range wireless and VoIP technologies, Dialog is able to rapidly develop ICs for personal portable devices. This includes smartphones, tablets, ultrabooks(TM), digital cordless phones, microphones, gaming consoles, as well as energy-efficient LED lighting, automotive infotainment and smart home appliances.

With world-class manufacturing partners, Dialog operates a fabless business model. The company is listed on the Frankfurt DLG stock exchange, is a member of the German TecDax index and generated revenues of US$774 million in 2012. www.dialog-semiconductor.com

About Everspring

Everspring, a trustworthy product developer and manufacturer in the industry of home security and home automation more than 30 years. With the advantages of well-experienced engineering resources and solid manufacturing facilities, the company always creates new benchmark to meet the getting higher requirements from diversity markets.

'Pursuing a better living' is a motivation to keep the company progressing and taking challenges to link technology with simplicity and efficiency, to keep bringing the competence and capability for the wide and complete solutions of home automation and security system to the clients, business partners and whole society. 'Made in Everspring' is the continue mission to be a trustworthy party in business cooperation. www.everspring.com