Hotel Outsource Management International, Inc. Announces a 100:1 Reverse Stock Split

Hotel Outsource Management International, Inc. (“HOMI”) (OTC: HOUMD), a multi-national service provider in the hospitality industry, supplying computerized minibars that are primarily intended for in-room refreshments, has announced that effective January 28, 2013, its common stock will be reverse split one hundred to one (100:1), with the result that there shall be one (1) post-split share of common stock for each one hundred (100) of pre-split shares. Prior to this reverse split, there were 199,950,602 shares of HOMI common stock outstanding. As a result of this split, there are now, 1,999,506 shares outstanding.

Mr. Daniel Cohen, HOMI's President, stated, “We believe that this reverse stock split will provide HOMI the flexibility to engage in future offerings and ultimately afford our shareholders greater liquidity and value on their investments.”

About HOMI

HOMI is a multi-national service provider in the hospitality industry, supplying a range of services in relation to computerized minibars that are primarily intended for in-room refreshments. HOMI was incorporated under the laws of Delaware in 2000 and is listed on the Over-the-Counter "OTC" Exchange, under the symbol "HOUMD."

HOMI and its subsidiaries are engaged in the distribution, marketing and operation of computerized minibars in major branded hotel chains, operating approximately 10,500 computerized minibar systems at 43 hotels located in the United States, Europe and Israel, and in the development and manufacture of a new range of computerized minibar systems, designed to improve the performance of minibar departments, thereby improving the hotel's bottom line.

HOMI offers a number of solutions that are designed to meet the hotels' needs, ranging from consultation, supervision and rental services, to full outsource installation and operation arrangements.

HOMI's leading products are the HOMI® 330, HOMI® 226 and the External Dry-Section computerized trays.

For more information about HOMI, visit: http://www.my-homi.com/

