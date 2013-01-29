Alstom Grid And Capgemini Form Global Alliance For Smart Grid

SAN DIEGO & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Alstom Grid and Capgemini, one of the world's foremost providers of consulting, technology and outsourcing services today announced the signing of a global alliance agreement to pursue joint commercial opportunities for their combined smart grid solutions.

Together, the two companies will launch the industry's first real-time, cloud-based1 Integrated Distribution Management Systems (IDMS) and a new cloud-based Demand Response Management System (DRMS). Built on Alstom's e-terra 3.0 network management software platform, the services provide real-time distribution and demand response system management from a cloud environment to deliver cost savings and increased reliability.

In an increasingly competitive environment, utility customers require more secure and efficient processes and systems to reduce operational, maintenance and capital expenditure, while enhancing customer service. The joint solutions proposed by Alstom Grid and Capgemini address these challenges for distribution utilities. Benefits include:

Reduced total cost of ownership with full investment protection and efficiency metrics to meet electric distribution utility needs

Lower risk through a progressive roll-out of mission-critical technologies. The single, scalable and integrated platform allows utilities to gradually roll out real-time SCADA 2 , Distribution Management System (DMS), Operator Management System (OMS) and DRMS 3 and progressively embark on the new smart grid environment

“We want distribution utilities and their customers to benefit from our advanced smart grid applications in an easier and more cost effective way, based on the latest private cloud-based solutions from Capgemini.,” said Karim El Naggar, VP, Network Management Systems, Alstom Grid.

“With Capgemini's experience in the utilities industry and our proven Managed Business Services framework and “Infrastructure-as-a-Service” offering, utilities can now take advantage of the latest in distribution management applications deployed on state-of-the-art IT infrastructure while minimizing capital investments. Capgemini and Alstom Grid cloud based IDMS and DRMS will offer our customers a secure virtual IT solution with proven Alstom Grid e-terra smart control room solutions,” said Perry Stoneman, Corporate Vice President / Smart Energy Services & Utilities Global Sector Leader.

About Alstom

Alstom is a global leader in the world of power generation, power transmission and rail infrastructure and sets the benchmark for innovative and environmentally friendly technologies. Alstom builds the fastest train and the highest capacity automated metro in the world, provides turnkey integrated power plant solutions and associated services for a wide variety of energy sources, including hydro, nuclear, gas, coal and wind, and it offers a wide range of solutions for power transmission, with a focus on smart grids. The Group employs 92,000 people in around 100 countries. It had sales of €20 billion and booked close to €22 billion in orders in 2011/12.

Alstom Grid has 130 years of expertise in electrical grids. Whether for utilities or electro-intensive industries or facilitating the trading of energy, Alstom Grid brings power to its customers' projects. Alstom Grid ranks among the top 3 in electrical transmission sector with an annual sales turnover of more than €4 billion. It has 20,000 employees and over 90 manufacturing and engineering sites worldwide. At the heart of the development of Smart Grid, Alstom Grid offers products, services and integrated energy management solutions across the full energy value chain—from power generation, through transmission and distribution grids and to the large end user.

About Capgemini

With more than 120,000 people in 40 countries, Capgemini is one of the world's foremost providers of consulting, technology and outsourcing services. The Group reported 2011 global revenues of EUR 9.7 billion. Together with its clients, Capgemini creates and delivers business and technology solutions that fit their needs and drive the results they want. A deeply multicultural organization, Capgemini has developed its own way of working, the Collaborative Business ExperienceTM, and draws on Rightshore®, its worldwide delivery model.

Capgemini's Global Utilities Sector serves the top Utilities worldwide and draws on a network of more than 8,400 dedicated sector consultants. As a leader in smart grid and advanced metering infrastructure solutions, Capgemini's Smart Energy Services is helping Utility customers throughout the world. Our integrated Digital Utilities Transformation framework empowers utilities to drastically improve their customer experience, operating and business models through disruptive technologies. Learn more at www.capgemini.com/utilities

1 Cloud-based application: Cloud based applications run on distant computers “in the cloud” that are owned and operated by others and that connect to users' computers via the web.

2 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

3 Demand Response Management System