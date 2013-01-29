Sandvik: Interim Report Fourth Quarter 2012.

SANDVIKEN, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

RECORD CASH FLOW BUT EARNINGS IMPACTED BY NONRECURRING ITEMS

- Fourth quarter

Order intake 21,070 million SEK

Invoiced sales 24,328 million SEK

Operating profit 2,134 million SEK

Operating margin 8.8%

Profit before tax 1,627 million SEK

Cash flow from operations +4,520 million SEK

Accounting policies

This interim report was prepared in accordance with IFRS, applying IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The same accounting and valuation policies were applied as in the most recent annual report with the exception of new and revised standards and interpretations effective from 1 January 2012. These changes have not had any significant impact on Sandvik's financial statements.

Additional information may be obtained from Magnus Larsson, Sandvik Investor Relations, at tel. +46 8 456 12 40 or by e-mailing info.ir@sandvik.com.

A teleconference will be held on 29 January 2013 at 14.00 CET. Information is available at www.sandvik.com/ir.

Stockholm 29 January 2013

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Olof Faxander

President and CEO

Sandvik discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information is submitted for publication on 29 January 2013 at 08.00 am CET.

The Sandvik Group Sandvik is a global industrial group with advanced products and world-leading positions in selected areas – tools for metal cutting, equipment and tools for the mining and construction industries, stainless materials, special alloys, metallic and ceramic resistance materials as well as process systems. In 2012 the Group had about 49,000 employees and representation in 130 countries, with annual sales about 99,000 MSEK.

