Sandvik: Changes to Sandvik's Group Executive Management

Sandvik SAND is implementing changes to its Group Executive Management and appoints new Presidents to two of its business areas.

Jonas Gustavsson, currently President of Sandvik Materials Technology, has been appointed new President of Sandvik Machining Solutions as of 1 February. Jonas Gustavsson has been with the company since 2008 and previously held senior positions at ABB and Bombardier. Jonas Gustavsson succeeds Andreas Evertz who after five years will leave Sandvik to pursue new challenges outside the company. Sandvik Machining Solutions with around 18 000 employees is a market leader for products and solutions for primarily metal cutting.

Petra Einarsson has been appointed new President of Sandvik Materials Technology and member of Sandvik´s Group Executive Management as of 1 February. Petra Einarsson is currently head of the Tube product area at Sandvik Materials Technology. Her career with Sandvik spans 22 years. Sandvik Materials Technology is specialized in advanced products and solutions based on high-alloy metals.

“Jonas Gustavsson and Petra Einarsson have a track record of improved profitability from Sandvik Materials Technology. Petra Einarsson will leverage the positive momentum generated at the business area. I wish Andreas Evertz the best of luck in his future career. Sandvik Machining Solutions has developed a solid and successful strategy under his leadership. Jonas Gustavsson, with his proven background as a successful leader, will focus on further developing Sandvik Machining Solutions and capitalizing on its growth potential”, says Sandvik´s President and CEO, Olof Faxander.

Stockholm, 29 January, 2013

Sandvik Aktiebolag

The Sandvik Group Sandvik is a global industrial group with advanced products and world-leading positions in selected areas – tools for metal cutting, equipment and tools for the mining and construction industries, stainless materials, special alloys, metallic and ceramic resistance materials as well as process systems. In 2012 the Group had about 49,000 employees and representation in 130 countries.

