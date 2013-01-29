Jupiter Systems to Showcase Entire Product Line at Integrated Systems Europe 2013, Highlighting an Exceptional Year of Innovation, Product Quality and Sales Success

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Integrated Systems Europe – Jupiter Systems, the industry leader in visualization and collaboration solutions for display walls and networked PCs, today announced that it will showcase its entire line of high performance display wall processors and networked visualization solutions, including its new breakthrough Canvas multipoint collaborative visualization application, at ISE 2013. This powerful new product enables users to share content between control room display walls, PCs, and mobile devices anywhere on the network, providing full collaboration and security. In addition to Canvas, the Jupiter Systems booth will feature PixelNet® and Fusion Catalyst™ display wall systems.

“Jupiter has had an extraordinary year of product innovation, quality and growth,” said Brady O. Bruce, Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Alliances. “From delivering the game-changing product, Canvas, to record sales performance to continued investment in quality management, engineering and field sales support, we have had a record year of achievement.”

“For the first time, customers in Europe will be able to experience Canvas, Jupiter's innovative new visualization and collaboration suite for enterprise-wide deployments and its full range of solutions focused on display wall control.”

Record performance in worldwide sales

Jupiter's outstanding sales performance in 2012 was driven by several factors:

Strong sales to the military sector, including the United States Army, the United States Navy's Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR), United Launch Alliance Operations Center (Lockheed Martin and Boeing), Swiss Army, and Indonesian military.

Continued success in sales to the public sector, including the intelligent traffic management centers at the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Garden Grove Traffic Management Center, Department of Transport and Main Roads (Australia), New Zealand Transport Authority; Port Columbus International Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Airport; Veterans Administration; Marion County Department of Emergency Management, New South Wales Rural Fire Service (Australia), Ministry of Emergency (Russia), and Ministry of Interior (Bahrain).

Focused sales to the fast-growing global security markets at local, state and federal agencies, including the Los Angeles Emergency Operations Center, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (United States), the Mexico Regional Police, the Western Australia Police, Niscayah (Sweden), Securitas (Spain) and Emirates Palace (United Arab Emirates).

Strong continued demand in sales to utility industries, including Oakville Hydro (Canada), Turkish Telcom (Turkey), Hubei Power (China), and Ergon Energy (Australia).

Expansion into less traditional markets to support new corporate applications. These sales focused on a range of companies and industries, including MEDCO and Dendreon (medical); ESPN (broadcast); the Australia Financial and Energy Exchange (stock exchange); James Cooke University (Australia, education); the University of Oslo (Norway, education); Macquarie Bank (Australia, finance); and ING Bank (Belgium, finance).

Thriving demand in the People's Republic of China with large installations and robust sales involving Beijing, Shenzhen, Changsha, and the Fujian Province Police Bureaus; coal mines in Pingdingshan, Yitai and Puda; highways in Ruixun and Dechang; the Beijing, Macau, and Shenzhen traffic bureaus; Tsinghua University; and power generation and distribution facilities in Hubei, Wuhan, Hunan, Liaoning, Quinghai, Guangzhou, Jiangxi and Shandong. Jupiter was an early investor in China with a wholly-owned subsidiary, Jupiter Systems China, with offices throughout the country.

Breakthrough innovation

Canvas

Canvas is Jupiter's breakthrough visualization and collaboration suite for enterprise-wide deployments. Users in the control room, across campus, and around the world can see, share, annotate and collaborate on live video and desktop streams. A rich set of collaborative tools enables users to interact by annotating directly on shared video streams or whiteboards across the network. Using the system's advanced security tools, administrators can restrict individual user access to features and sources. Security at the object level eliminates the risk of inadvertent disclosure of content to those without appropriate authorization. A Canvas installation consists of one or more display wall controllers, Windows PCs or mobile devices running the Canvas client software, and a server running the Canvas server software.

ControlPoint™ 3.0

ControlPoint™ 3.0, a complete suite of software applications, components, device drivers, control APIs and protocols for display wall management, now includes ControlPoint Security™—security tools tightly integrated with Jupiter Fusion Catalyst hardware and software. ControlPoint Security™ features include Windows Active Directory integration, providing secure login with the standard user name and password controlled by the customer's IT department and support for Single Sign On. With security defined at the object level, managers can create discrete management and access permissions for wall segments, layouts, inputs, applications, and remote cursor control. The system logs display wall operations for subsequent forensic analysis. ControlPoint Security is NERC-compliant, meaning that it meets the standards of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, an organization certified by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to establish and enforce reliability standards for the US electrical utilities industry.

Jupiter PixelNet Domain Control Version 1.7

Jupiter Systems' PixelNet® distributed display wall system now offers a redundant server option as part of the latest version of its PixelNet Domain Control (PDC) software. In the event that the main PDC server fails, the secondary server will automatically assume control in order to keep the display wall operating without incident. PixelNet is already well known as a fault-tolerant system, since a failure in any single hardware input or output node does not impair operation of the rest of the system. With the new redundant server option in PixelNet Domain Control software version 1.7, the risk of system downtime is reduced to near zero, an increasingly important requirement of mission critical control room operations around the world.

Rewarded for continued commitment to quality management

In 2012, Jupiter Systems once again earned ISO 9001:2008 certification for its quality management system. Jupiter Systems has been awarded ISO certification every year since 2003 when it first qualified under the earlier ISO 9001:2000 standard. Fulfilling the stringent requirements of the ISO 9001:2008 standard each year is part of Jupiter's commitment to total customer satisfaction.

Strategic investments in sales support

Over the past year Jupiter invested in additional sales support to help manage and enhance its global sales operations. The company also expanded its China sales and marketing operations from its base in Shenzhen to include offices in Beijing, Shenyang, Xi'an, Wuhan, Chengdu, and Shanghai.

About Jupiter Systems

Jupiter Systems is the leading worldwide supplier of visualization and collaboration solutions for display walls and networked PCs. Jupiter's best-of-breed products are designed for continuous, 24/7 operation and are used in network operation centers, traffic management centers, electric power generation and distribution control rooms, emergency operations centers, surveillance and security centers, financial management operations, boardrooms, and fixed and mobile military operations control centers in thousands of installations around the world. For more information, please visit www.jupiter.com.