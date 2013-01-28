Securities Attorney John E. Lux Announces Investigation into Immunovative, Inc.

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Securities Attorney John E. Lux, securities lawyer and expert in reverse mergers and IPOs, is investigating allegations regarding certain activities relating to Immunovative, Inc. IMUN.

The investigation concerns allegations of possible improper promotion of the stock of IMUN, possibly misleading offering documents and reports, concerns regarding use of funds, and other matters. If you own common stock in IMUN or have relevant information, please contact John E. Lux, Esq. at John.Lux@Securities-Law.info.

The investigation will also include attempting to identify those individuals who made a telephone threat of serious bodily harm to Dr. Har-Noy and hacked into his computer.

Mr. Lux's advice and expertise in reverse mergers and public markets was recently instrumental in one of his clients recently winning a fast $1.5 million cash settlement in a case involving a pump and dump manipulation. The case involved several areas of securities and stock market expertise particular to attorney Lux, including reverse mergers, so-called "Gypsy Swaps" initial public offerings, and stock market trading.

About Securities Attorney John E. Lux

John Lux is a securities attorney and a former market maker, investment banker, and venture capitalist. He has a degree in Quantitative Analysis from New York University's Stern School of Business and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Maryland School of Law. He is the author of "How to Find a Home Run Stock," "How the Shorts Raid Your Stock, Destroy Your Company, and What to Do About It" and "Bash the Stock Bashers" all available on Amazon. He specializes in reverse mergers and public and private offerings.

John E. Lux, Esq.

10411 Motor City Drive, Suite 750

Bethesda, Maryland 20817

(240) 200-4529

http://www.securities-law.info