Pinnacle Insurance Brokers, Inc. Announces Merger With E M Risk Services, Inc.

Pinnacle Brokers Insurance Solutions, Inc., announced that on February 1, 2012, E M Schumann Risk Services will merge with Pinnacle Brokers and Ed Schumann will become part of the Pinnacle ownership and management team.

In making this announcement, Carl Canaparo, CEO of Pinnacle stated “With the addition of Ed Schumann, a bay area native that brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and strong customer relationships to our company, Pinnacle will take the next step towards fulfilling our goal of growing a strong and responsive customer focused sales and service brokerage organization. It should also be noted the with this transaction Pinnacle Brokers moves into the top 20 of East Bay insurance brokers with over $30,000,000 of premium placed.”

Ed will be responsible for leading Pinnacles acquisition and association marketing strategy in Northern California.

Pinnacle Brokers Insurance Solutions, Inc. operates offices in Northern and Southern California providing specialized risk management and insurance service to clients in Healthcare, Real Estate, Transportation, Construction, Technology and Manufacturing.