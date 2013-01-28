IDT Announces Industry's First Complete DDR4 LRDIMM Chipset

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT®) IDTI, the Analog and Digital Company™ delivering essential mixed-signal semiconductor solutions, today announced the availability of the industry's first complete chipset for DDR4 load reduced dual inline memory modules (LRDIMMs), including both a registered clock driver and data buffer devices. With DDR4 data rates climbing to 3.2 Gb/s and higher, the clear advantages afforded by LRDIMM as a speed-scalable memory technology are expected to drive adoption across a broad array of memory-intensive computing and storage applications.

The new IDT 4DB0124 DDR4 data buffer completes a chipset with the already available 4RCD0124 registered clock driver (RCD) to provide complete buffering of command, address, clock and data signals across an LRDIMM. By instantiating nine data buffers across the bottom of an LRDIMM with a single RCD in the center, up to 16 ranks of DRAM can be reduced to a single load (as presented to the host controller channel). This distributed approach minimizes stub lengths and physical skew between data bits and drastically improves the speed and bandwidth performance of LRDIMMs in multi-slot systems. DDR4 LRDIMM also reduces termination power consumption and cuts latency in half versus DDR3 LRDIMM.

“Intel has been working with ecosystem partners to realize DDR4 memory modules, including LRDIMM,” said Geof Findley, Director of Memory Ecosystem Enabling at Intel INTC. “Memory interface devices are a key component of these modules and we are pleased to see IDT's continued leadership in this area.”

“DDR4 represents the next major transition in memory interfaces. With the data rates and memory footprints necessitated by cloud, business critical, and high performance computing applications, LRDIMM is an increasingly critical technology for our customers,” said Mario Montana, vice president and general manager of the Enterprise Computing Division at IDT. “Enabling our ecosystem partners to succeed at all phases of product development has been instrumental in our long-standing market leadership. IDT's early introduction of DDR4 registers, data buffers and temperature sensors as first-to-market solutions for DDR4 ECC-UDIMM, RDIMM, and now LRDIMM, ensures that IDT will remain at the forefront of customer qualifications.”

The 4DB0124 supports power savings modes that enable advanced configuration and power interface (ACPI) states to reduce overall system power consumption. The innovative device also supports a range of test and debug features, including buffer transparent mode, to facilitate LRDIMM manufacturing, test, and system-level validation. The 4DB0124 and 4RCD0124 are currently under evaluation with ecosystem partners.

The IDT 4DB0124 is currently sampling to qualified customers and is available in a 53-ball FPBGA package. For more information about the IDT 4DB0124, please contact IDT sales. For more information about IDT's extensive portfolio of memory interface products, visit http://www.idt.com/go/MIP

