Halliburton 2013 First Quarter Conference Call

Halliburton HAL will host a conference call on Monday, April 22, 2013, to discuss the first quarter 2013 financial results. The call will begin at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time).

The company will issue a press release regarding the 2013 first quarter earnings prior to the conference call. Halliburton's first quarter press release will be posted on the Halliburton website at www.halliburton.com. Please visit the website to listen to the call live via webcast. In addition, you may participate in the call by telephone at (703) 639-1319. A passcode is not required. Attendees should log in to the webcast or dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the call's start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available on Halliburton's website for seven days following the call. Also, a replay may be accessed by telephone at (703) 925-2533, passcode 1604458.

