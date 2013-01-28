Cardinal Bank Community Fund Awards Grant to Virginia Hospital Center Foundation

TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Cardinal Bank CFNL announced today that the Cardinal Bank Community Fund has awarded $12,500 to the Virginia Hospital Center Foundation. For more than 60 years, the Virginia Hospital Center has provided exceptional medical services to the Washington metropolitan area. The Cardinal Bank Community Fund grant will directly benefit the Friends of Nursing Fund, which exists to refine and expand current recruitment and retention programs for the Virginia Hospital Center's Nursing Corps. The Friends of Nursing Fund is supported entirely through philanthropic donations.

(L-R): Cardinal Vice President Alissa Curry; Steven A. Rubloff, President, Virginia Hospital Center Foundation; John R. Garrett, MD, Chief, Department of Cardiac, Thoracic & Vascular Surgery and Chair, Board of Directors, Virginia Hospital Center; Patrick A. Correnty, MD, Physician, Internal Medicine, Virginia Hospital Center; and, Cardinal Vice President Sheila Yosufy. (Photo: Cardinal Bank)

Cardinal Vice Presidents Alissa Curry and Sheila Yosufy, presented the check to John R. Garrett, MD, Chief, Department of Cardiac, Thoracic & Vascular Surgery and Chair, Board of Directors, Virginia Hospital Center; Patrick A. Correnty, MD, Physician, Internal Medicine, Virginia Hospital Center; and, Steven A. Rubloff, President, Virginia Hospital Center Foundation.

“The importance of quality nursing care is widely recognized as a key component of successful patient outcomes,” said Kevin Reynolds, President, Cardinal Bank. “We know that the Cardinal Bank Community Fund's grant to the Friends of Nursing program will help to provide professional development opportunities, awards, and scholarships for deserving nurses, and that this support will positively impact the quality of care that Virginia Hospital Center will be able to provide to its patients.”

Through its grant program, the Cardinal Bank Community Fund has benefited more than 70 local organizations and service programs since its inception, keeping sight of the Fund's mission and deep commitment to giving back to the communities where we live, work, and raise our families. Cardinal employees also donate generously of their time to community organizations throughout the region.

About Cardinal Financial Corporation: Cardinal Financial Corporation, a financial holding company headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, serves the Washington Metropolitan region through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cardinal Bank, with 27 conveniently located banking offices. Cardinal also operates George Mason Mortgage, LLC; Cardinal First Mortgage, LLC; Cardinal Trust and Investment Services; and Wilson/Bennett Capital Management, Inc. The Company's stock is traded on NASDAQ (CFNL). For additional information, please visit our Web site at www.cardinalbank.com or call 703.584.3400.

The Cardinal Bank Community Fund (CBCF), established in 2008, is the philanthropic arm of Cardinal Financial Corporation. The CBCF serves the Greater Washington Metropolitan region and focuses on four fields of interest: healthcare and wellness, children and families, arts and humanities, and educational services. For more information on the Community Fund program, call 703.584.3400.

