Actian and Pervasive Software Merge to Create a Disruptive Force in Big Data

Actian Corp. (“Actian”), an innovator in next generation big data management and creators of the innovative record-breaking, analytic database Vectorwise, and Pervasive Software Inc. PVSW, a global leader in cloud-based and on-premise data innovation, today announced that the two companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Actian will acquire all of Pervasive's outstanding shares for $9.20 per share.

The deal values Pervasive at $161.9m and accelerates Actian's ability to deliver its vision of providing organizations with the capability to take action in real time as their business environment changes.

“Big data is an opportunity and a challenge for organizations in every industry, with potentially valuable business critical insight locked away in inaccessible and indecipherable systems. This makes data management and insight today's big question for businesses looking at how to unlock the substantial incremental business value in their big data,” said Steve Shine, CEO & president of Actian Corporation. “This transaction combines the proven ability of both companies to out-innovate and out-perform the industry giants allowing us to deliver the promise of big data to every organization.”

“There is a lot of industry discussion around the big data challenge. This debate essentially boils down to how organizations extract business value from data in a way that is powerful yet simple,” Shine continued. “We want to give customers the tools to get to the data, find those nuggets of insight and act on it immediately. Would an e-tailer benefit from knowing the social preferences for those in his on-line store or from real-time alerts from a price comparison site for items in stock? The Actian and Pervasive merger allows us to bring this and countless other data driven benefits to the market in a way that enables every business to create compelling business outcomes from the promise of big data.”

Actian and Pervasive provide complex data management solutions to tens of thousands of mission critical deployments around the globe. This merger gives all customers access to a larger portfolio of products, and provides our joint partners greater opportunity to offer new solutions in adjacent markets. The combined company together will drive a vision to help all organizations extract greater competitive value from their data.

Over the past few years both companies have independently demonstrated their ability to innovate to provide highly differentiated solutions in the data management market. Actian's Vectorwise currently holds multiple records for performance and is fast becoming the analytic platform of choice for digital companies around the world. This combined with Pervasive Big Data and Analytics software will enable organizations to take advantage of Hadoop-era clusters for rapid insights on large data sets. Pervasive's Data Rush and Data Cloud products too have been critically acclaimed by the industry.

“Together, the combined group has the technology and global presence to deliver the ability to extract, analyze and take action on big data in real time,” concluded Shine. “Every organization can now act on real insights to take action on big data.”

Actian's exclusive financial advisor was Evercore Partners and its legal counsel was Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. Financing for this transaction will be provided by TPG Lending Company.

About Actian: Take Action on Big Data

Actian Corporation enables organizations to transform big data into business value with data management solutions to transact, analyze, and take automated action across their business operations. Actian helps 10,000+ customers worldwide take action on their big data with Action Apps, Vectorwise, the analytical database, Ingres, an independent mission-critical OLTP database, and Versant Object Database. Actian is headquartered in California with offices in New York, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Melbourne. Stay connected with Actian Corporation on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

