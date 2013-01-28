Pervasive Software Inc. Enters Into Agreement to be Acquired by Actian Corporation

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Pervasive Software® Inc. PVSW, a global leader in cloud-based and on-premises data innovation, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Actian Corporation in a transaction with a total value of approximately $161.9 million.

“After a deliberative process and thorough assessment of our strategic alternatives, the Pervasive board of directors has determined that this transaction represents the best value for our shareholders, employees and customers,” said John Farr, Pervasive president and CEO. “We believe the two companies' complementary product portfolios, track record of technological innovation and well-established customer bases provide a platform for compelling synergies.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Pervasive's stockholders will receive $9.20 in cash for each share of Pervasive stock they hold. The transaction is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2013 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Pervasive's stockholders, Hart-Scott-Rodino anti-trust clearance, Securities and Exchange Commission clearance and stock exchange approvals.

TC Lending, LLC, a subsidiary of TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., has committed to provide debt financing for the transaction, subject to certain terms and conditions. Shea & Company, LLC serves as financial advisor to the Board of Directors of Pervasive Software.

About Pervasive Software

Pervasive is a global data innovation leader, delivering software to manage, integrate and analyze data, in the cloud or on premises, throughout the entire data lifecycle. Pervasive products deliver value to tens of thousands of customers worldwide, often embedded within partners' software, with breakthrough performance, flexibility, reliability and return on investment. For additional information, go to www.pervasive.com.

About Actian Corporation

Actian Corporation enables organizations to transform big data into business value with data management solutions to transact, analyze, and take automated action across their business operations. Actian helps 10,000 customers worldwide take action on their big data with Action Apps, Vectorwise, the analytical database, and Ingres, an independent mission-critical OLTP database. Actian is headquartered in California with offices in New York, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Melbourne. For more information on Actian, visit the company's website: www.actian.com.

