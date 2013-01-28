Anacor Pharmaceuticals to Hold Conference Call Tomorrow, January 29, 2013 at 8AM ET to Discuss Preliminary Results from the First Phase 3 Study of Tavaborole for the Treatment of Onychomycosis

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Anacor Pharmaceuticals ANAC will release preliminary results from the first of two Phase 3 studies of tavaborole for onychomycosis tomorrow, January 29, 2013 at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 291-1367 (domestic) and (914) 495-8534 (international) five minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will also be webcast live and can be accessed on the Events and Presentations page, under Investors, on the company's website at www.anacor.com and will be available for three months following the call.

About Anacor Pharmaceuticals

Anacor is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel small-molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform. Anacor has discovered eight compounds that are currently in development. Its two lead product candidates are topically administered dermatologic compounds — tavaborole, a topical antifungal for the treatment of onychomycosis, and AN2728, a topical anti-inflammatory PDE-4 inhibitor for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. In addition to its two lead programs, Anacor has discovered three other wholly-owned clinical product candidates — AN2718 and AN2898, which are backup compounds to tavaborole and AN2728, respectively, and AN3365 (formerly known as GSK2251052, or GSK ‘052), a systemic antibiotic for the treatment of infections caused by Gram-negative bacteria, which previously was licensed to GlaxoSmithKline LLC, or GSK. GSK will be returning all rights to the compound to us and we are considering our options for further development, if any, of this compound. We have discovered three other compounds that we have out-licensed for further development — two compounds for the treatment of animal health indications that are licensed to Eli Lilly and Company and AN5568, also referred to as SCYX-7158, for human African trypanosomiasis (HAT, or sleeping sickness), which is licensed to Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative, or DNDi. We also have a pipeline of other internally discovered topical and systemic boron-based compounds in development. For more information, visit http://www.anacor.com.