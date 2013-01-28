BBCN Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2012 Net Income of $21.5 Million, or $0.28 Per Share; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 Per Share

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

BBCN Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) BBCN, the holding company of BBCN Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $21.5 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, for fourth quarter 2012. This compares with net income available to common stockholders of $2.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted common share, for fourth quarter 2011, and net income available to common stockholders of $18.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, for third quarter 2012.

For the full 2012 year, the Company posted net income available to common stockholders of $77.6 million, or $0.99 per diluted common share. This compares with net income available to common stockholders of $22.5 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for 2011, which reflects the operations of 11 months of the former Nara Bancorp, Inc. and one month of combined operations following the merger with Center Financial Corporation (“Center”), completed November 30, 2011.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for first quarter 2013. All stockholders of record as of February 8, 2013 will be paid a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, payable on or about February 22, 2013.

“We completed our first full year of operations as the leading Korean American bank in the nation with strong performances on all fronts,” said Alvin D. Kang, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Fourth quarter 2012 new loan originations of $371.2 million exceeded the strong levels of the preceding quarter. This performance helped to mitigate the net interest margin compression in the current interest rate environment and supported a five percent linked quarter increase in our pre-tax pre-provision earnings, which amounted to 2.83% of average assets on an annualized basis. Combined with steadily improving asset quality trends, we reported another quarter of strong core profitability to complete the year. All-in-all, we believe BBCN is well positioned for continued profitability and growth.”

The Company noted that the Center merger impacts the comparability of operating results for fourth quarter 2012 versus fourth quarter 2011 and the preceding third quarter 2012, as well as the operating results for the full 2012 year versus 2011. Supplemental information, which the Company believes will aid in understanding past financial performance, is included in this press release.

Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands) 2012 Fourth Quarter 2011 Fourth Quarter 2012 Third Quarter Net income $ 21,527 $ 4,236 $ 18,398 Net income available to common stockholders $ 21,527 $ 2,895 $ 18,398 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.05 $ 0.24 Net interest income $ 59,646 $ 40,551 $ 58,231 Net interest margin 4.61 % 4.52 % 4.79 % Non-interest income $ 9,859 $ 6,678 $ 7,664 Non-interest expense $ 30,609 $ 31,836 $ 28,770 Net loans receivable $ 4,229,311 $ 3,676,874 $ 4,003,542 Deposits $ 4,384,035 $ 3,940,892 $ 4,052,524 Non-accrual loans (1) $ 26,613 $ 31,213 $ 29,369 ALLL to gross loans 1.56 % 1.66 % 1.62 % ALLL to non-accrual loans (1) 251.53 % 198.49 % 224.56 % ALLL to non-performing assets (1) 87.69 % 83.97 % 84.41 % Provision for loan losses $ 2,422 $ 9,147 $ 6,900 Net charge-offs $ 1,433 $ 7,204 $ 6,453 ROA (2) 1.57 % 0.45 % 1.42 % ROE (2) 11.55 % 3.10 % 10.11 % Efficiency ratio 44.04 % 67.41 % 43.66 % (1) Excludes the guaranteed portion of delinquent SBA loans totaling $17.6 million, $10.4 million and $17.3 million at the close of the fourth quarter 2012, fourth quarter 2011 and third quarter 2012, respectively. (2) Based on net income before effects of dividends and discount accretion on preferred stock.

Operating Results for Fourth Quarter 2012

As previously mentioned, the comparability of operating results with past performance is impacted by the merger. The Company believes the following supplemental information will be helpful in understanding past financial performance. Operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011 include the following pre-tax acquisition accounting adjustments related to the merger.

The increase (decrease) of major adjustments to pre-tax income is summarized below. The impact which these adjustments have to certain yields and costs are described in subsequent sections of this release.

Three Months Ended (In thousands) December 31,

2012 September 30,

2012 December 31,

2011 Accretion of discount on acquired performing loans $ 4,697 $ 4,890 $ 2,429 Accretion of discount on acquired credit impaired loans 1,174 1,215 3,298 Amortization of premium on Center FHLB borrowings 92 307 419 Accretion of discount on Center subordinated debt (37 ) (37 ) (12 ) Amortization of premium on Center time deposits 375 650 315 Increase to pre-tax income $ 6,301 $ 7,025 6,449

In addition to the items listed above, acquisition accounting adjustments had the effect of reducing the yield on the securities portfolio in fourth quarter and third quarter 2012. The acquired securities portfolio of approximately $291 million was adjusted to fair value of $293 million as of the merger date, resulting in interest income on investment securities for that portfolio being recognized at a lower average yield, compared with the yield on the balance of the Company's securities portfolio.

Operating results were also impacted by merger and integration related expenses, which amounted to $505,000, $183,000 and $3.2 million, for fourth quarter 2012, third quarter 2012 and fourth quarter 2011, respectively. The Company noted that fourth quarter 2012 merger and integration related expenses primarily reflected expenses associated with the pending Pacific International Bancorp, Inc. acquisition.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. The following table summarizes the reported net interest income before provision for loan losses.

Three Months Ended (In thousands) 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 % change 9/30/2012 % change Net interest income before provision for loan losses $ 59,646 $ 40,551 47 % $ 58,231 2 %

Fourth quarter 2012 net interest income before provision for loan losses rose 47% over fourth quarter 2011 and 2% over preceding third quarter 2012, principally reflecting the higher level of interest earning assets as a result of the net growth in loans receivable.

The net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) and the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments are summarized in the following table:

Three Months Ended 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 change 9/30/2012 change Net interest margin, excluding effect of acquisition accounting adjustments 4.06 % 4.13 % (0.07 ) % 4.14 % (0.08 ) % Acquisition accounting adjustments 0.55 0.39 0.16 0.65 (0.10 ) Reported net interest margin 4.61 % 4.52 % 0.09 % 4.79 % (0.18 ) %

Fourth quarter 2012 net interest margin was 4.61%, reflecting a 9 basis point improvement over fourth quarter 2011, largely attributable to the accretion of discounts on acquired loans. Excluding the effect of acquisition accounting adjustments, the core net interest margin for fourth quarter 2012 decreased 11 basis points from fourth quarter 2011 to 4.06%.

Compared with preceding third quarter, fourth quarter 2012 net interest margin declined 18 basis points, largely reflecting decreases in the weighted average yields on loans and investment securities. Excluding the effect of acquisition accounting, the core net interest margin for fourth quarter 2012 declined only 8 basis points from third quarter 2012.

The weighted average yield on loans and the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments are summarized in the following table:

Three Months Ended 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 change 9/30/2012 change The weighted average yield on loans, excluding effect of acquisition accounting adjustments 5.24 % 5.87 % (0.63 ) % 5.39 % (0.15 ) % Acquisition accounting adjustments 0.65 0.43 0.22 0.72 (0.07 ) Reported weighted average yield on loans 5.89 % 6.30 % (0.41 ) % 6.11 % (0.22 ) %

The weighted average yield on loans for fourth quarter 2012 decreased 41basis points from fourth quarter 2011 and 72 basis points on a core basis excluding acquisition accounting adjustments. The reduction in the core yield, excluding the effect of acquisition accounting adjustments, is primarily attributed to the significant pricing pressures in the market place over the past year and the lower yielding acquired loan portfolio.

Compared with preceding third quarter 2012, the weighted average yield on loans declined 22 basis points, and 15 basis points on a core basis, excluding the acquisition accounting adjustments. The more moderate decrease in the core yield, excluding the effect of acquisition accounting adjustments, versus the year-over-year comparison, reflects a stabilization in the competitive pricing environment in the market place during fourth quarter 2012. The weighted average yield on new loans originated during fourth quarter 2012 was 4.54%, compared with 4.53% for third quarter 2012.

The composition of fixed and variable rate loans and the associated weighted average yield, excluding loan discount accretion, is summarized in the following table:

12/31/2012 12/31/2011 change 9/30/2012 change Fixed rate loans As a percentage of total loans 40 % 40 % — % 38 % 2 % Weighted average yield 5.63 % 6.61 % (0.98 ) % 5.97 % (0.34 ) % Variable rate loans As a percentage of total loans 60 % 60 % — % 62 % (2 ) % Weighted average yield 4.52 % 4.64 % (0.12 ) % 4.57 % (0.05 ) %

The increased composition of fixed rate loans as a percentage of total loans reflects the high demand for fixed rate commercial real estate loans in the current interest rate environment.

The weighted average yield on securities available for sale is summarized in the following table:

Three Months Ended 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 change 9/30/2012 change Weighted average yield on securities available-for-sale 2.08 % 2.65 % (0.57 )% 2.23 % (0.15 )%

The weighted average yield on securities available-for-sale for fourth quarter 2012 declined 57 basis points from fourth quarter 2011 and 15 basis points from the preceding third quarter 2012. The reductions are primarily attributable to the replacement of maturing securities with lower yielding investments as market interest rates declined.

The weighted average duration and average life of the securities available-for-sale are summarized in the following table:

Three Months Ended 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 % change 9/30/2012 % change Weighted average duration of securities available-for-sale in years 3.26 3.54 (7.91 )% 3.23 (0.93 )% Weighted average life of securities available-for-sale in years 3.50 3.91 (10.49 )% 3.47 (0.09 )%

The weighted average cost of deposits and the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments are summarized in the following table:

Three Months Ended 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 change 9/30/2012 change The weighted average cost of deposits, excluding effect of acquisition accounting adjustments 0.55 % 0.75 % (0.20 ) % 0.59 % (0.04 ) % Acquisition accounting adjustments (0.03 ) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) (0.07 ) 0.04 Reported weighted average cost of deposits 0.52 % 0.71 % (0.19 ) % 0.52 % — %

The weighted average cost of deposits for fourth quarter 2012 improved 19 basis points to 0.52% from fourth quarter 2011, and improved 20 basis points on a core basis, excluding the amortization of premium on time deposits assumed in the merger. Fourth quarter 2012 weighted average cost of deposits benefited from reductions in the cost of most categories of interest-bearing deposits.

Compared with the preceding third quarter 2012, the weighted average cost of deposits for fourth quarter 2012 was the same, but improved 4 basis points on a core basis, excluding the amortization of premium on time deposits assumed in the merger.

The weighted average cost of FHLB advances and the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments are summarized in the following table:

Three Months Ended 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 change 9/30/2012 change The weighted average cost of FHLB advances, excluding effect of acquisition accounting adjustments 1.40 % 3.32 % (1.92 ) % 1.87 % (0.47 ) % Acquisition accounting adjustments (0.09 ) (0.51 ) 0.42 (0.31 ) 0.22 Reported weighted average cost of FHLB advances 1.31 % 2.81 % (1.50 ) % 1.56 % (0.25 ) %

For fourth quarter 2012, the weighted average cost of FHLB advances decreased 150 basis points to 1.31% from fourth quarter 2011, largely due to decreases in market interest rates. Excluding acquisition accounting adjustments, the weighted average cost of FHLB advances decreased 191 basis points, reflecting the addition of $380.0 million in new FHLB borrowings at a weighted average rate of 0.62%, which is substantially lower than the weighted average rate of the rest of the borrowings. The weighted average original maturity of the new borrowings was 2.66 years. In addition, a total of $301.1 million of FHLB borrowings, with a weighted average rate of 1.26%, matured during 2012.

Compared with preceding third quarter 2012, the weighted average cost of FHLB advances decreased 25 basis points, and 47 basis points on a core basis, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments. During fourth quarter 2012, the Company added $100.0 million in new FHLB borrowings at a weighted average rate of 0.64%, and the weighted average original maturity of these new borrowings was 2.59 years. In addition, a total of $140.0 million of FHLB borrowings, with a weighted average rate of 1.09%, matured during fourth quarter 2012.

Non-interest Income. Total non-interest income for fourth quarter 2012 amounted to $9.9 million, a 48% increase over $6.7 million for fourth quarter 2011, and a 29% increase over $7.7 million for third quarter 2012.

The various non-interest income items are summarized in the following table:

Three Months Ended % % (In thousands) 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 change 9/30/2012 change Service fees on deposit accounts $ 2,916 $ 2,108 38 % $ 3,121 (7 )% Net gains on sales of SBA loans 2,754 1,017 171 % — 100 % Net gains on sale of other loans 6 63 (90 )% — 100 % Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale — 1,219 (100 )% 133 (100 )% Net valuation gains (losses) on interest swaps and caps 11 6 83 % 11 — Net gains (losses) on sales of OREO (292 ) 58 (603 )% (12 ) 2,333 % Other income and fees 4,464 2,207 102 % 4,411 1 % Total non-interest income $ 9,859 $ 6,678 48 % $ 7,664 29 %

The 48% increase in non-interest income over fourth quarter 2011 largely reflects a full quarter of operations as a combined Company, compared with one month of operations as a combined Company during fourth quarter 2011.

Compared with third quarter 2012, non-interest income rose 29% and is primarily attributed to a $2.8 million net gain on sales of SBA loans. Given the historic high premiums currently available in the market, the Company sold $30.8 million in SBA loans during fourth quarter 2012 and recorded a net gain on sale of $2.8 million. The Company said it continues to consider capital, liquidity and other factors in determining on a quarterly basis whether to sell or hold such SBA loans, but that it expected to sell SBA loans so long as the premiums available in the market remain near historic highs.

Non-interest Expense. Total non-interest expense for fourth quarter 2012 decreased 4% to $30.6 million from fourth quarter 2011, but increased 6% when compared with preceding third quarter 2012.

The various non-interest expense items are summarized in the following table:

Three Months Ended % % (In thousands) 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 change 9/30/2012 change Salaries and employee benefits $ 14,143 $ 9,193 54 % $ 13,611 4 % Occupancy 3,843 4,471 (14 )% 3,910 (2 )% Furniture and equipment 1,482 1,180 26 % 1,495 (1 )% Advertising and marketing 934 959 (3 )% 1,159 (19 )% Data processing and communications 1,521 1,194 27 % 1,659 (8 )% Professional fees 1,324 881 50 % 876 51 % FDIC assessment 710 1,198 (41 )% 644 10 % Merger and integration expenses 505 3,248 (84 )% 183 176 % Other 6,147 9,512 (35 )% 5,233 17 % Total non-interest expense $ 30,609 $ 31,836 (4 )% $ 28,770 6 %

Salaries and benefits expense for fourth quarter 2012 increased 54% over fourth quarter 2011, due in large part to the combined operations as BBCN for a full quarter in 2012. The number of full time equivalent employees (FTEs) was 704, 684 and 678 as of December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, and December 31, 2011, respectively. The adjusted number of FTEs, as of the merger closing date of November 30, 2011, was 690. Compared with preceding third quarter 2012, salaries and benefits expense increased 4%.

The Company noted that merger and integration expenses for fourth quarter 2012 were principally associated with its previously announced acquisition of Pacific International Bancorp, Inc., which transaction is expected to be completed during first quarter 2013. Merger and integration expenses for fourth quarter 2011 reflects expenses associated with the Center merger.

Income Tax Provision. The effective tax rate for fourth quarter 2012 was 41.0%, compared with 32.2% for fourth quarter 2011 and 39.1% for third quarter 2012.

Balance Sheet Summary

Gross loans receivable totaled $4.30 billion at December 31, 2012, an increase of 6% compared with $4.07 billion at September 30, 2012 and an increase of 15% compared with $3.74 billion at December 31, 2011. Total loan originations for fourth quarter 2012 amounted to $371.2 million, including SBA loan originations of $84.3 million.

In comparison, new loan production during third quarter 2012 equaled $312.7 million, including SBA loan originations of $63.7 million.

Sales of SBA loans to the secondary market and gains derived from those sales are based substantially on the production of SBA 7(a) loans. Production of SBA 7(a) loans amounted to $27.5 million for fourth quarter 2012, compared with $33.9 million for third quarter 2012. During fourth quarter 2012, the Company sold $30.8 million of its SBA loans held for sale.

Aggregate loan pay-offs, pay-downs, amortization and other adjustments totaled $144.5 million during fourth quarter 2012, compared with $98.0 million during fourth quarter 2011 and $118.2 million during third quarter 2012.

Total deposits amounted to $4.38 billion at December 31, 2012, reflecting an increase of 8% over $4.05 billion at September 30, 2012, and an 11% increase over $3.94 billion at December 31, 2011. The increases reflect higher balances in non-interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts and jumbo time deposits. The growth in total deposits was partially attributed to the successful completion of a fourth quarter 2013 marketing campaign celebrating BBCN's first anniversary. In addition, the Company added a net $139 million in wholesale deposits to support strong loan production activities and in anticipation of potential deposit outflows as a result of the expiration of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's Temporary Account Guarantee (TAG) program, effective December 31, 2012. Non-interest bearing deposits at December 31, 2012 totaled $1.18 billion, or 27% of total deposits, compared with $1.11 billion at September 30, 2012, or 27% of total deposits.

Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses for fourth quarter 2012 was $2.4 million, compared with $9.1 million for fourth quarter 2011 and $6.9 million for preceding third quarter 2012. The fourth quarter 2012 provision reflects lower levels of net charge-offs relative to comparable quarters and improving historic loss rates.

For a more detailed understanding of the changes in the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (“ALLL”), the composition of the ALLL has been segmented for disclosure purposes between loans accounted for under the amortized cost method (referred to as “BBCN” loans) and loans acquired in the merger (referred to as “Acquired” loans). The acquired loans are further segregated between performing and credit impaired loans.

The composition of ALLL for the three months ended December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011 is as follows:

(dollars in thousands) 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 12/31/2011 BBCN loans (1) $ 61,003 $ 61,835 $ 61,952 Acquired loans - Performing Loans (2) 1,404 2,005 — Acquired loans - Credit Impaired Loans (2) 4,534 2,112 — Total ALLL $ 66,941 $ 65,952 $ 61,952 Gross loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs $ 4,296,252 $ 4,069,494 $ 3,738,826 Loss coverage ratio 1.56 % 1.62 % 1.66 %

(1) BBCN loans include Nara loans outstanding at acquisition date, former Center loans that were refinanced and new BBCN loans originated post merger. (2) Acquired loans were marked to fair value at acquisition date, and their allowance for loan losses reflect provisions for credit deterioration since the acquisition date.

Following are the Special Mention, Classified and Total Watchlist loan balances as of December 31 and September 30, 2012:

(dollars in thousands) 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 Special Mention (1) $ 77,142 $ 94,659 Classified (1) $ 198,646 $ 188,354 Total Watchlist $ 275,788 $ 283,013

(1) Balances include the acquired loans which were marked to fair value at November 30, 2011. For loan classification purposes, the loan grading did not change as a result of the merger.

Non-performing loans (defined as loans past due 90 days or more and on non-accrual status, acquired loans past due 90 days or more and on accrual status, and accruing restructured loans) at December 31, 2012 was 73.6 million, or 1.71% of total loans, compared with $74.0 million, or 1.82% of total loans, at September 30, 2012. The reduction in the dollar amount of non-performing loans is attributed to charge-offs and pay-offs during the quarter.

Non-performing assets at December 31, 2012 were $76.3 million, or 1.35% of total assets, compared with $78.1 million, or 1.47% of total assets, at September 30, 2012, due largely to the decrease in other real estate owned.

Net loan charge-offs during fourth quarter 2012 totaled $1.4 million, or 0.13% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared with $6.5 million, or 0.64%, during third quarter 2012.

The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2012 was $66.9 million, or 1.56% of gross loans receivable (excluding loans held for sale), compared with $66.0 million, or 1.62%, at September 30, 2012. The coverage ratio of the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans (excluding acquired loans past due 90 days or more on accrual status) was 119% at December 31, 2012, compared with 128% at September 30, 2012.

Impaired loans (defined as loans for which it is probable that not all principal and interest payments due will be collectible in accordance with the contractual terms) increased modestly to $85.4 million at December 31, 2012 from $82.3 million at September 30, 2012. The increase was primarily related to two commercial real estate loans aggregating $4.6 million.

Specific reserves for impaired loans were $9.2 million, or 10.7% of the aggregate impaired loan amount, at December 31, 2012, compared with $8.7 million, or 10.6% of the aggregate impaired loan amount, at September 30, 2012. Excluding specific reserves for impaired loans, the allowance coverage on the remaining loan portfolio was 1.37% at December 31, 2012, compared with 1.44% at September 30, 2012.

Capital

At December 31, 2012, the Company continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be classified as a “well-capitalized” institution, as summarized in the following table.

12/31/2012 9/30/2012 12/31/2011 Leverage Ratio (1) 12.76 % 13.15 % 19.81 % Tier 1 Risk-based Ratio 14.91 % 15.22 % 18.15 % Total Risk-based Ratio 16.16 % 16.48 % 19.41 %

(1) The calculation for the Leverage Ratio utilizes the daily average balance of total assets in the denominator, as opposed to the period end balances utilized in the calculation of the other capital ratios. Accordingly, the Company believes that the Leverage Ratio reported for fourth quarter 2011 is not necessarily representative of the Company's Leverage Ratio at the end of 2011. On a pro forma basis, utilizing the daily average balance of total assets in the month of December following the completion of the merger, the Leverage Ratio was 14.00%.

Tangible common equity per share and as a percentage of tangible assets improved over prior comparable periods, as summarized in the following table:

12/31/2012 9/30/2012 12/31/2011 Tangible common equity per share (1) $ 8.43 $ 8.21 $ 7.43 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 11.86 % 12.23 % 11.42 %

(1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents common equity less goodwill and net other intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and net other intangible assets. Management reviews tangible common equity to tangible assets in evaluating the Company's capital levels and has included this ratio in response to market participant interest in tangible common equity as a measure of capital. See the accompanying financial information for a reconciliation of the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets with stockholders' equity and total assets.

During fourth quarter 2012, the Company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Seattle-based Pacific International Bancorp, Inc. in an all stock transaction valued at approximately $8.2 million. Pacific International had total assets of $197.6 million as of September 30, 2012, and its primary subsidiary, Pacific International Bank, a state-chartered bank, has four bank locations in the Seattle metropolitan area. The transaction is expected to be completed during first quarter 2013.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, the approval of the shareholders of Pacific International, and other customary closing conditions.

As previously announced, upon the departure of President and Chief Executive Officer Alvin D. Kang on January 31, 2013, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Bonita I. Lee will have the additional title of Acting President and lead an Executive Council, which will carry out the duties of the Chief Executive until an appointment is made by the Board of Directors.

“We began 2013 with tremendous momentum as the premier Korean American bank in the nation and expect to deliver another solid year of profitability,” said Ms. Lee. “We look forward to completing the merger of Pacific International later this quarter and believe BBCN is well poised to capitalize on strategic opportunities.”

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed merger, BBCN Bancorp, Inc. filed a Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on Form S-4 that includes a proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. Shareholders are urged to read the Registration Statement, including the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction, and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to those documents, because they contain important information. Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about BBCN Bancorp at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov). Shareholders may also obtain these documents, free of charge, by directing a request to BBCN Bancorp, Attention: Investor Relations, 3731 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 1000, Los Angeles, Calif. 90020, or on the BBCN website at www.bbcnbank.com in the “Investor Relations” section under the heading “SEC Filings.”

Investor Conference Call

The Company will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, January 29, 2013 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial results for fourth quarter 2012. Investors and analysts may access the conference call by dialing 866-713-8562 (domestic) or 617-597-5310 (international), passcode 57196640. Other interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of BBCN Bancorp's website at www.BBCNbank.com.

After the live webcast, a replay will be archived in the Investor Relations section of BBCN Bancorp's website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available at 888-286-8010 (domestic) or 617-801-6888 (international) through February 5, 2013, passcode 38035327.

About BBCN Bancorp, Inc.

BBCN Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of BBCN Bank, the largest Korean American bank in the nation with $5.6 billion in assets as of December 31, 2012. The Company is a result of the merger of equals of Nara Bancorp, Inc. and Center Financial Corporation completed on November 30, 2011. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a diverse mix of customers mirroring its communities, BBCN operates 40 branches in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois, along with five loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta and Northern California. BBCN specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and business lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. BBCN Bank is a California-chartered bank and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. BBCN is an Equal Opportunity Lender.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about future operations and projected full-year financial results that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, markets, products, services, and pricing. Readers should carefully review the risk factors and the information that could materially affect the Company's financial results and business, described in documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and particularly the discussions of business considerations and certain factors that may affect results of operations and stock price set forth therein. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements.

BBCN Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition Unaudited (Dollars in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Assets 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 % change 12/31/2011 % change Cash and due from banks $ 312,916 $ 229,643 36 % $ 300,110 4 % Term federal funds sold - - 0 % 40,000 -100 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 704,403 687,059 3 % 740,920 -5 % Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 22,495 23,500 -4 % 27,373 -18 % Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 51,635 58,484 -12 % 42,407 22 % Loans receivable 4,296,252 4,069,494 6 % 3,738,826 15 % Allowance for loan losses (66,941 ) (65,952 ) -1 % (61,952 ) -8 % Net loans receivable 4,229,311 4,003,542 6 % 3,676,874 15 % Accrued interest receivable 12,117 12,881 -6 % 13,439 -10 % Premises and equipment, net 22,609 22,672 0 % 20,913 8 % Bank owned life insurance 43,767 43,416 1 % 42,514 3 % Goodwill 89,878 89,882 0 % 90,473 -1 % Other intangible assets, net 3,033 3,335 -9 % 4,276 -29 % Other assets 148,497 157,565 -6 % 167,305 -11 % Total assets $ 5,640,661 $ 5,331,979 6 % $ 5,166,604 9 % Liabilities Deposits $ 4,384,035 $ 4,052,524 8 % $ 3,940,892 11 % Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank 420,722 460,815 -9 % 344,402 22 % Subordinated debentures 41,846 41,809 0 % 52,102 -20 % Accrued interest payable 4,355 5,451 -20 % 6,519 -33 % Other liabilities 38,599 36,925 5 % 26,750 44 % Total liabilities 4,889,557 4,597,524 6 % 4,370,665 12 % Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 10,000,000 undesignated shares; issued and outstanding 0 shares, 0 shares and 122,000 shares as of December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively Series A, Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, issued and outstanding 0 shares, 0 shares and 67,000 shares at December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively - - 0 % 65,158 -100 % Series B, Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, issued and outstanding 0 shares, 0 shares and 55,000 shares at December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively - - 0 % 54,192 -100 % Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized, 150,000,000 shares at December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011; issued and outstanding, 78,041,511, 78,016,260 and 77,984,252 at December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively 78 78 0 % 78 0 % Capital surplus 525,354 524,608 0 % 524,639 0 % Retained earnings 216,590 198,964 9 % 142,909 52 % Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 9,082 10,805 -16 % 8,963 1 % Total stockholders' equity 751,104 734,455 2 % 795,939 -6 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,640,661 $ 5,331,979 6 % $ 5,166,604 9 %

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 % change 9/30/2012 % change 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 % change Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 63,107 $ 44,417 42 % $ 61,553 3 % $ 250,583 $ 145,554 72 % Interest on securities 3,540 3,763 -6 % 3,782 -6 % 16,480 15,501 6 % Interest on federal funds sold and other investments 285 300 -5 % 120 138 % 822 840 -2 % Total interest income 66,932 48,480 38 % 65,455 2 % 267,885 161,895 65 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 5,492 5,047 9 % 5,214 5 % 21,354 20,245 5 % Interest on other borrowings 1,794 2,882 -38 % 2,010 -11 % 8,293 11,832 -30 % Total interest expense 7,286 7,929 -8 % 7,224 1 % 29,647 32,077 -8 % Net interest income before provision for loan losses 59,646 40,551 47 % 58,231 2 % 238,238 129,818 84 % Provision for loan losses 2,422 9,147 -74 % 6,900 -65 % 19,104 27,939 -32 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 57,224 31,404 82 % 51,331 11 % 219,134 101,879 115 % Non-interest income: Service fees on deposit accounts 2,916 2,108 38 % 3,121 -7 % 12,466 6,370 96 % Net gains (loss) on sales of SBA loans 2,754 1,017 171 % - 100 % 8,180 7,354 11 % Net gains (loss) on sales of other loans 6 63 -90 % - 100 % 152 33 361 % Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale - 1,219 -100 % 133 -100 % 949 1,289 -26 % Net valuation gains (losses) on interest swaps and caps 11 6 83 % 11 0 % 35 (114 ) 131 % Net gains(loss) on sales of OREO (292 ) 58 -603 % (12 ) 2333 % (251 ) 193 -230 % Other income and fees 4,464 2,207 102 % 4,411 1 % 17,859 8,005 123 % Total non-interest income 9,859 6,678 48 % 7,664 29 % 39,390 23,130 70 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 14,143 9,193 54 % 13,611 4 % 56,491 31,629 79 % Occupancy 3,843 4,471 -14 % 3,910 -2 % 15,631 11,833 32 % Furniture and equipment 1,482 1,180 26 % 1,495 -1 % 5,663 4,033 40 % Advertising and marketing 934 959 -3 % 1,159 -19 % 5,076 2,486 104 % Data processing and communications 1,521 1,194 27 % 1,659 -8 % 6,364 3,913 63 % Professional fees 1,324 881 50 % 876 51 % 3,882 2,971 31 % FDIC assessment 710 1,198 -41 % 644 10 % 2,442 4,347 -44 % Merger and integration expenses 505 3,248 -84 % 183 176 % 3,809 4,713 -19 % Other 6,147 9,512 -35 % 5,233 17 % 21,533 16,309 32 % Total non-interest expense 30,609 31,836 -4 % 28,770 6 % 120,891 82,234 47 % Income before income taxes 36,474 6,246 484 % 30,225 21 % 137,633 42,775 222 % Income tax provision 14,947 2,010 644 % 11,827 26 % 54,410 15,660 247 % Net income $ 21,527 $ 4,236 408 % $ 18,398 17 % $ 83,223 $ 27,115 207 % Dividends and discount accretion on preferred stock $ - $ (1,341 ) -100 % $ - 0 % $ (5,640 ) $ (4,568 ) 23 % Net income available to common stockholders $ 21,527 $ 2,895 644 % $ 18,398 17 % $ 77,583 $ 22,547 244 % Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.05 $ 0.24 $ 0.99 $ 0.53 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.05 $ 0.24 $ 0.99 $ 0.53 Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 78,033,439 54,476,520 78,015,960 78,012,253 42,187,110 Diluted 78,113,083 54,487,415 78,103,795 78,091,116 42,210,600 Three months ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 6/30/2012 3/31/2012 12/31/2011 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 Net Income $ 21,527 $ 18,398 $ 19,364 $ 23,934 $ 4,236 $ 83,223 $ 27,115 Add back: Income tax 14,947 11,827 12,101 15,535 2,010 54,410 15,660 Add back: Provision for loan losses 2,422 6,900 7,182 2,600 9,147 19,104 27,939 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (PTPP) 1 $ 38,896 $ 37,125 $ 38,647 $ 42,069 $ 15,393 $ 156,737 $ 70,714 PTPP to average assets (annualized) 2.83 % 2.87 % 3.03 % 3.27 % 1.62 % 3.00 % 2.23 % 1 While pre-tax, pre-provision income is a non-GAAP performance measure, we believe it is a useful measure in analyzing underlying performance trends, particularly in times of economic stress. It is the level of earnings adjusted to exclude the impact of income tax and provision expense.

(Annualized) At or for the Three Months Ended (Annualized) At or for the Twelve Months Ended Profitability measures: 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 9/30/2012 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 ROA 2 1.57 % 0.45 % 1.42 % 1.59 % 0.86 % ROE 2 11.55 % 3.10 % 10.11 % 10.73 % 6.54 % Return on average tangible equity 2,3 13.20 % 3.31 % 11.60 % 12.20 % 6.72 % Net interest margin 4.61 % 4.52 % 4.79 % 4.88 % 4.29 % Efficiency ratio 44.04 % 67.41 % 43.66 % 43.54 % 53.77 % 2 based on net income before effect of dividends and discount accretion on preferred stock 3 Average tangible equity is calculated by subtracting average goodwill and average other intangibles from average stockholders' equity. This is non-GAAP measure that we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and position.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 9/30/2012 Interest Annualized Interest Annualized Interest Annualized Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average Balance Expense Yield/Cost Balance Expense Yield/Cost Balance Expense Yield/Cost (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) INTEREST EARNING ASSETS: Gross loans, includes loans held for sale $ 4,262,167 $ 63,107 5.89 % $ 2,796,523 $ 44,417 6.30 % $ 4,007,402 $ 61,553 6.11 % Securities available for sale 681,296 3,540 2.08 % 568,111 3,763 2.65 % 679,764 3,782 2.23 % FRB and FHLB stock and other investments 206,348 285 0.54 % 180,585 272 0.60 % 155,590 120 0.30 % Federal funds sold 43 - 0.30 % 13,761 28 0.81 % - - N/A Total interest earning assets $ 5,149,854 $ 66,932 5.17 % $ 3,558,980 $ 48,480 5.41 % $ 4,842,756 $ 65,455 5.38 % INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES: Deposits: Demand, interest-bearing $ 1,192,546 $ 1,818 0.61 % $ 912,825 $ 1,822 0.79 % $ 1,156,915 $ 1,775 0.61 % Savings 181,283 793 1.74 % 143,011 743 2.06 % 184,219 820 1.77 % Time deposits: $100,000 or more 988,157 1,635 0.66 % 530,865 736 0.55 % 843,388 1,533 0.72 % Other 717,419 1,246 0.69 % 608,111 1,746 1.14 % 672,861 1,086 0.64 % Total time deposits 1,705,576 2,881 0.67 % 1,138,976 2,482 0.86 % 1,516,249 2,619 0.69 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,079,405 5,492 0.71 % 2,194,812 5,047 0.91 % 2,857,383 5,214 0.73 % FHLB advances 422,518 1,397 1.31 % 332,324 2,352 2.81 % 407,325 1,603 1.56 % Other borrowings 40,231 397 3.86 % 44,551 530 4.66 % 40,407 407 3.95 % Total interest bearing liabilities 3,542,154 $ 7,286 0.82 % 2,571,687 $ 7,929 1.22 % 3,305,115 $ 7,224 0.87 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits 1,155,905 632,785 1,104,101 Total funding liabilities / cost of funds $ 4,698,059 0.62 % $ 3,204,472 0.98 % $ 4,409,216 0.65 % Net interest income / net interest spread $ 59,646 4.35 % $ 40,551 4.19 % $ 58,231 4.51 % Net interest margin 4.61 % 4.52 % 4.79 % Net interest margin, excluding effect of non-accrual loan income(expense) 4.63 % 4.54 % 4.79 % Net interest margin, excluding effect of non-accrual loan income(expense) and prepayment fee income 4.60 % 4.54 % 4.78 % Non-accrual loan income (reversed) recognized $ (205 ) $ (184 ) $ (44 ) Prepayment fee income received 313 49 119 Net $ 108 $ (135 ) $ 75 Cost of deposits: Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,155,905 $ - $ 632,785 $ - $ 1,104,101 $ - Interest bearing deposits 3,079,405 5,492 0.71 % 2,194,812 5,047 0.91 % 2,857,383 5,214 0.73 % Total deposits $ 4,235,310 $ 5,492 0.52 % $ 2,827,597 $ 5,047 0.71 % $ 3,961,484 $ 5,214 0.52 %

Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 Interest Annualized Interest Annualized Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average Balance Expense Yield/Cost Balance Expense Yield/Cost (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) INTEREST EARNING ASSETS: Gross loans, includes loans held for sale $ 3,974,626 $ 250,583 6.30% $ 2,352,253 $ 145,554 6.19% Securities available for sale 694,719 16,480 2.37% 520,460 15,501 2.98% FRB and FHLB stock and other investments 205,743 744 0.36% 148,339 812 0.55% Federal funds sold 11,342 78 0.68% 3,469 28 0.81% Total interest earning assets $ 4,886,430 $ 267,885 5.48% $ 3,024,521 $ 161,895 5.35% INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES: Deposits: Demand, interest-bearing $ 1,191,548 $ 7,566 0.63% $ 751,783 $ 6,322 0.84% Savings 187,301 3,364 1.80% 130,568 2,945 2.26% Time deposits: $100,000 or more 851,971 6,064 0.71% 383,271 1,923 0.50% Other 691,579 4,361 0.63% 619,509 9,055 1.46% Total time deposits 1,543,550 10,425 0.68% 1,002,780 10,978 1.09% Total interest bearing deposits 2,922,399 21,355 0.73% 1,885,131 20,245 1.07% FHLB advances 374,938 6,229 1.66% 314,216 9,774 3.11% Other borrowings 44,535 2,064 4.56% 44,971 2,058 4.51% Total interest bearing liabilities 3,341,872 $ 29,648 0.89% 2,244,318 $ 32,077 1.43% Non-interest bearing demand deposits 1,067,002 475,655 Total funding liabilities / cost of funds $ 4,408,874 0.67% $ 2,719,973 1.18% Net interest income / net interest spread $ 238,237 4.59% $ 129,818 3.92% Net interest margin 4.88% 4.29% Net interest margin, excluding effect of non-accrual loan income(expense) 4.90% 4.31% Net interest margin, excluding effect of non-accrual loan income(expense) and prepayment fee income 4.88% 4.29% Non-accrual loan income (reversed) recognized $ (998) $ (368) Prepayment fee income received 746 487 Net $ (252) $ 119 Cost of deposits: Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,067,002 $ - $ 475,655 $ - Interest bearing deposits 2,922,399 21,355 0.73% 1,885,131 20,245 1.14% Total deposits $ 3,989,401 $ 21,355 0.54% $ 2,360,786 $ 20,245 0.92%

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 % change 9/30/2012 % change 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 % change AVERAGE BALANCES Gross loans, includes loans held for sale $ 4,262,167 $ 2,796,523 52 % $ 4,007,402 6 % 3,974,626 2,352,253 69 % Investments 887,687 762,457 16 % 835,354 6 % 911,804 672,268 36 % Interest-earning assets 5,149,854 3,558,980 45 % 4,842,756 6 % 4,886,430 3,024,521 62 % Total assets 5,490,540 3,795,253 45 % 5,179,186 6 % 5,228,557 3,168,124 65 % Interest-bearing deposits 3,079,405 2,194,812 40 % 2,857,383 8 % 2,922,399 1,885,131 55 % Interest-bearing liabilities 3,542,154 2,571,687 38 % 3,305,115 7 % 3,341,872 2,244,318 49 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 1,155,905 632,785 83 % 1,104,101 5 % 1,067,002 475,655 124 % Stockholders' Equity 745,468 547,160 36 % 728,038 2 % 775,718 414,768 87 % Net interest earning assets 1,607,700 987,293 63 % 1,537,641 5 % 1,544,558 780,203 98 % LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION: 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 % change 12/31/2011 % change Commercial loans $ 1,073,625 $ 1,076,262 0 % $ 996,260 8 % Real estate loans 3,174,759 2,940,866 8 % 2,678,679 19 % Consumer and other loans 49,954 54,442 -8 % 66,631 -25 % Loans outstanding 4,298,338 4,071,570 6 % 3,741,570 15 % Unamortized deferred loan fees - net of costs (2,086 ) (2,076 ) 0 % (2,744 ) 24 % Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 4,296,252 4,069,494 6 % 3,738,826 15 % Allowance for loan losses (66,941 ) (65,952 ) -1 % (61,952 ) -8 % Loan receivable, net $ 4,229,311 $ 4,003,542 6 % $ 3,676,874 15 % REAL ESTATE LOANS BY PROPERTY TYPE: 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 % change 12/31/2011 % change Retail buildings $ 868,567 $ 852,968 2 % $ 788,384 10 % Hotels/motels 609,076 502,186 21 % 432,206 41 % Gas stations/ car washes 428,997 431,100 0 % 408,812 5 % Mixed-use facilities 340,433 278,253 22 % 198,916 71 % Warehouses 294,421 302,792 -3 % 261,874 12 % Multifamily 142,610 129,192 10 % 129,181 10 % Other 490,655 444,375 10 % 459,306 7 % Total $ 3,174,759 $ 2,940,866 8 % $ 2,678,679 19 % DEPOSIT COMPOSITION 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 % Change 12/31/2011 % Change Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,184,285 $ 1,105,161 7 % $ 984,350 20 % Money market and other 1,248,304 1,145,304 9 % 1,237,378 1 % Saving deposits 180,686 185,709 -3 % 198,063 -9 % Time deposits of $100,000 or more 1,088,611 892,941 22 % 759,923 43 % Other time deposits 682,149 723,409 -6 % 761,178 -10 % Total deposit balances $ 4,384,035 $ 4,052,524 8 % $ 3,940,892 11 % DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (%) 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 12/31/2011 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 27.0 % 27.3 % 25.0 % Money market and other 28.5 % 28.4 % 31.4 % Saving deposits 4.1 % 4.6 % 5.0 % Time deposits of $100,000 or more 24.8 % 22.0 % 19.3 % Other time deposits 15.6 % 17.9 % 19.3 % Total deposit balances 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

CAPITAL RATIOS 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 12/31/2011 Total stockholders' equity $ 751,104 $ 734,455 $ 795,939 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.91 % 15.22 % 18.15 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.16 % 16.48 % 19.41 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.76 % 13.15 % 19.81 % Book value per common share $ 9.62 $ 9.41 $ 8.64 Tangible common equity per share4 $ 8.43 $ 8.21 $ 7.43 Tangible common equity to tangible assets4 11.86 % 12.23 % 11.42 %

4 Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, net divided by total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net. Management reviews tangible common equity to tangible assets in evaluating the Company's capital levels and has included this ratio in response to market participant interest in tangible common equity as a measure of capital.

Reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures: 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 12/31/2011 Total stockholders' equity $ 751,104 $ 734,455 $ 795,939 Less: Preferred stock, net of discount - - (119,350 ) Common stock warrant (378 ) (378 ) (2,760 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets, net (92,911 ) (93,217 ) (94,749 ) Tangible common equity $ 657,815 $ 640,860 $ 579,080 Total assets $ 5,640,661 $ 5,331,979 $ 5,166,604 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net (92,911 ) (93,217 ) (94,749 ) Tangible assets $ 5,547,750 $ 5,238,762 $ 5,071,855 Common shares outstanding 78,041,511 78,016,260 77,984,252 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 11.86 % 12.23 % 11.42 % Tangible common equity per share $ 8.43 $ 8.21 $ 7.43 For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES: 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 6/30/2012 3/31/2012 12/31/2011 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 Balance at beginning of period $ 65,952 $ 65,505 $ 62,309 $ 61,952 $ 60,009 $ 61,952 $ 62,320 Provision for loan losses 2,422 6,900 7,182 2,600 9,147 19,104 27,939 Recoveries 587 1,316 1,623 1,139 524 4,665 3,892 Charge offs (2,020 ) (7,769 ) (5,609 ) (3,382 ) (7,728 ) (18,780 ) (32,199 ) Balance at end of period $ 66,941 $ 65,952 $ 65,505 $ 62,309 $ 61,952 $ 66,941 $ 61,952 Net charge-off/average gross loans (annualized) 0.13 % 0.64 % 0.41 % 0.24 % 1.03 % 0.36 % 1.20 % For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended NET CHARGED OFF LOANS BY TYPE 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 6/30/2012 3/31/2012 12/31/2011 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 Real estate loans $ 651 $ 1,101 $ 1,378 $ 1,610 $ 3,867 $ 4,740 $ 20,858 Commercial loans 627 5,403 2,158 631 3,350 8,819 7,437 Consumer loans 155 (51 ) 451 2 (13 ) 556 12 Total net charge-offs $ 1,433 $ 6,453 $ 3,987 $ 2,243 $ 7,204 $ 14,115 $ 28,307

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 6/30/2012 3/31/2012 12/31/2011 Delinquent loans 90 days or more on non-accrual status $ 26,613 $ 29,369 $ 39,567 $ 39,651 $ 31,213 Delinquent loans 90 days or more on accrual status5, 7 17,184 22,454 20,708 18,192 16,169 Accruing restructured loans 29,839 22,175 22,994 24,106 18,775 Total non-performing loans 73,636 73,998 83,269 81,949 66,157 Other real estate owned 2,698 4,135 6,712 5,641 7,625 Total non-performing assets $ 76,334 $ 78,133 $ 89,981 $ 87,590 $ 73,782 Non-performing assets/ total assets 1.35 % 1.47 % 1.78 % 1.43 % 1.43 % Non-performing assets/ gross loans & OREO 1.78 % 1.92 % 2.32 % 1.97 % 1.97 % Non-performing assets/ total capital 10.16 % 10.64 % 12.58 % 9.27 % 9.27 % Non-performing loans/gross loans 1.71 % 1.82 % 2.15 % 1.77 % 1.77 % Non-accrual loans/gross loans 0.62 % 0.72 % 1.02 % 0.83 % 0.83 % Allowance for loan losses/ gross loans 1.56 % 1.62 % 1.69 % 1.66 % 1.66 % Allowance for loan losses/ non-accrual loans 251.53 % 224.56 % 165.55 % 157.14 % 198.48 % Allowance for loan losses/ non-performing loans (excludes delinquent loans 90 days or more on accrual status5) 118.58 % 127.95 % 104.71 % 97.73 % 123.93 % Allowance for loan losses/ non-performing assets 87.69 % 84.41 % 72.80 % 71.14 % 83.97 % 5 All such loans represent acquired loans that were originally recorded at fair value upon acquisition. These loans are considered to be accruing as we can reasonably estimate future cash flows on acquired loans and we expect to fully collect the carrying value of these loans. Therefore, we are accreting the difference between the carrying value of these loans and their expected cash flows. BREAKDOWN OF ACCRUING RESTRUCTURED LOANS BY TYPE: 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 6/30/2012 3/31/2012 12/31/2011 Retail buildings $ 3,301 $ 1,915 $ 1,526 $ 804 $ 586 Hotels/motels 8,774 8,841 8,909 8,425 9,481 Gas stations/ car washes - - - - - Mixed-use facilities - - 2,312 3,254 947 Warehouses 494 1,045 1,052 1,060 - Multifamily 3,247 - - - - Other6 14,023 10,374 9,195 10,563 7,761 Total $ 29,839 $ 22,175 $ 22,994 $ 24,106 $ 18,775 6 Includes commercial business and other loans DELINQUENT LOANS LESS THAN 90 DAYS PAST DUE 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 6/30/2012 3/31/2012 12/31/2011 Legacy 30 - 59 days $ 968 $ 3,056 $ 5,479 $ 3,062 $ 2,842 60 - 89 days 350 517 833 3,747 507 Total delinquent loans less than 90 days past due - legacy7 $ 1,318 $ 3,573 $ 6,312 $ 6,809 $ 3,349 Acquired 30 - 59 days $ 6,777 $ 4,062 $ 3,601 $ 6,422 $ 10,729 60 - 89 days 15,204 2,438 6,080 3,075 8,344 Total delinquent loans less than 90 days past due - acquired7 $ 21,981 $ 6,500 $ 9,681 $ 9,497 $ 19,073 Total delinquent loans less than 90 days past due7 $ 23,299 $ 10,073 $ 15,993 $ 16,306 $ 22,422 DELINQUENT LOANS LESS THAN 90 DAYS PAST DUE BY TYPE 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 6/30/2012 3/31/2012 12/31/2011 Legacy Real estate loans $ 595 $ 2,448 $ 5,269 $ 5,540 $ 1,569 Commercial loans 533 1,108 1,027 1,269 1,777 Consumer loans 190 17 16 - 3 Total delinquent loans less than 90 days past due - legacy7 $ 1,318 $ 3,573 $ 6,312 $ 6,809 $ 3,349 Acquired Real estate loans $ 19,629 $ 3,813 $ 6,631 $ 6,972 $ 14,965 Commercial loans 2,238 2,318 2,422 1,655 3,040 Consumer loans 114 369 628 870 1,068 Total delinquent loans less than 90 days past due - acquired7 $ 21,981 $ 6,500 $ 9,681 $ 9,497 $ 19,073 Total delinquent loans less than 90 days past due7 $ 23,299 $ 10,073 $ 15,993 $ 16,306 $ 22,422