American Riviera Bank Poised for Continued Growth

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

American Riviera Bank ARBV announced record pre-tax income for the year, which increased 113% to $1,971,000 at December 31, 2012, compared to $923,000 for the year ended December 31, 2011. The Bank had unaudited net income of $1,193,000 ($0.47 per share) for the year ended December 31, 2012. Unaudited net income for the quarter ending December 31, 2012 was $386,000 ($0.15 per share) versus $353,000 ($0.14 per share) for the comparable quarter of 2011.

American Riviera Bank provides a unique community banking experience delivered through knowledgeable bankers and innovative technology. Year over year, the Bank grew non-interest bearing demand deposits by 85%, reaching $43 million or 31% of total deposits as of December 31, 2012. Loans outstanding increased 18% compared to one year ago, reaching $128 million at December 31, 2012. The combination of growth in non-interest bearing deposits and active lending in our community enabled the Bank to increase net interest income after provision by 29% in 2012 and to grow average net interest margin to 5.13% compared to the average of 4.87% for 2011.

Jeff DeVine, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our significant growth in loans, deposits, and earnings proves that community banking with a commitment to building relationships is the key to success. We look forward to the March opening of our new branch in Montecito and continuing to provide an unmatched brand of community banking.”

The Bank had no nonaccrual loans or loans past due 30 or more days at December 31, 2012. Management and the Board of Directors believe that the allowance for loan losses equating to 2.01% of total loans is adequate at December 31, 2012.

The Bank has $172 million in total assets, and maintains a strong capital position with Tier 1 Capital to total average assets of 13% as of December 31, 2012; well above the regulatory guideline of 5% for well capitalized institutions. The book value of one share of American Riviera Bank stock is $9.29 at December 31, 2012, an increase from $8.81 at December 31, 2011.

Company Profile

American Riviera Bank is a full-service community bank, focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers in our community. The Bank was founded in 2006 by over 400 local shareholders and has one branch located at 1033 Anacapa Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.