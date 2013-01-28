Transcat Reports 3.0% Increase in Revenue for Fiscal 2013 Third Quarter

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Transcat, Inc. TRNS (“Transcat” or the “Company”), an accredited provider of calibration, repair, inspection and other compliance services and a leading distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instruments, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended December 29, 2012. Included in the reported results are those of Anacor Compliance Services, Inc., which the Company acquired on July 16, 2012.

Fiscal 2013 third quarter total revenue increased 3.0% to $29.3 million from $28.5 million in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year driven by Service segment revenue growth of 8.9%. Product segment sales were consistent with the prior fiscal year period at $19.4 million.

Net income was $0.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2013, compared with $1.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Charles P. Hadeed, CEO of Transcat, commented, “Our acquisition strategy to expand our Service segment drove our growth in the quarter and helped to support overall margins in a challenging market environment for our Product segment. The Anacor acquisition led to 8.9% growth for the Service segment and also contributed to expanded operating and contribution margins for the segment. We have completed six acquisitions in the last three years, including Anacor, and we recently announced the acquisition of Cal-Matrix. In combination with our organic growth initiatives, we expect to continue to acquire high quality calibration labs that further expand our geographic footprint and capabilities.”

On January 25, 2013, the Company announced the acquisition of Cal-Matrix Metrology Inc., a leading Canadian provider of commercial and accredited calibrations and coordinate measurement inspection services. The acquisition greatly expands the Company's presence in Canada by adding a second laboratory in Southern Ontario and a lab in Montreal, Quebec. Transcat now has 18 strategically located centers of excellence in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Service Segment Expansion Muted by Product Segment Declines

Operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2013 was $1.2 million, a $0.4 million decrease from the prior fiscal year period. Operating margin declined 160 basis points to 4.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2013 compared with 5.8% for the prior-year period. Total operating expenses in the third quarter of fiscal 2013 increased $0.3 million, or 5.3%, including upfront costs related to the Company's deployment of Salesforce.com, a customer relationship management (“CRM”) software program which is expected to increase the efficiency of our sales teams.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2013, Transcat generated $1.9 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), a decrease of $0.5 million when compared with the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Service segment EBITDA increased 15.5%, to $0.4 million, which was more than offset by a decrease in EBITDA attributable to the Product segment. See Note 1 on page 4 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and page 9 for the EBITDA Reconciliation table.

Service Segment Strengthened by Acquisition

Service Segment: Represents the Company's accredited calibration, repair, inspection and other compliance services business (34% of total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2013)

“The third quarter Service segment revenue growth can largely be attributed to furthering our reach into the targeted life sciences industry with our recent acquisition of Anacor,” stated Lee D. Rudow, President and COO of Transcat. “While we have made strides growing with acquisitions, we intend to further increase our focus on organic growth as well, which we expect will lead to enhanced operating leverage and stronger cash flow generation.”

Service segment revenue increased 8.9%, or $0.8 million, to $9.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2013 compared with the third quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Third quarter fiscal 2013 Service segment gross profit improved $0.3 million, or 16.5%, to $2.1 million compared with the prior fiscal year period, while gross margin expanded 140 basis points over the same comparable period to 21.5%.

Service segment contribution margin increased $0.3 million, or 65.4%, to $0.8 million compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2012. See Note 1 on page 4 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and page 10 for the Contribution Margin Reconciliation in the Business Segment Data.

Operating expenses associated with the Service segment increased 5.9% to $2.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2013 compared with the third quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Service segment operating income was basically break-even for the third quarter of fiscal 2013, an improvement from an operating loss of $0.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2012. Operating margin over the same comparable period improved 200 basis points.

Service segment EBITDA increased 15.5% to $0.4 million in the fiscal 2013 third quarter compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2012. As a percentage of Service segment revenue, EBITDA for the Service segment was 4.1% and 3.8% in the third quarters of fiscal 2013 and 2012, respectively. See Note 1 on page 4 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and page 9 for the EBITDA Reconciliation table.

Product Segment Revenue Steady in a Challenging Market

Product Segment: Represents the Company's distribution of professional grade handheld test and measurement instruments business (66% of total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2013)

Product segment sales were $19.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2013, consistent with the prior-year period despite two fewer business days. Average Product segment sales per day increased 3.6% to $319 thousand in the third quarter of fiscal 2013, compared with $308 thousand in the same period of fiscal 2012.

Online product sales increased 24.5% to $2.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2013 from $1.8 million in the prior-year period. Online sales accounted for 11.7% and 9.4% of Product segment sales in the third quarters of 2013 and 2012, respectively.

Third quarter Product segment gross profit decreased $0.5 million to $4.5 million, or 23.2% of Product segment sales, primarily due to competitive pricing pressures and a $0.2 million reduction in volume-based rebate income.

Product segment operating income decreased $0.6 million to $1.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2013 primarily as a result of the contraction in gross profit. Operating margin was 6.4% and 9.6% of Product segment sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2013 and 2012, respectively.

Product segment EBITDA was $1.5 million, or 7.8% of segment sales, in the third quarter of fiscal 2013, compared with $2.1 million, or 11.0% of segment sales, in the prior-year period. See Note 1 on page 4 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and page 9 for the EBITDA Reconciliation table.

Nine-Month Review

Total revenue increased to $81.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2013, up 2.5% from total revenue of $79.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2012. Revenue increases in the Service segment were partially offset by lower sales in the Product segment.

Service segment revenue increased 10.7% to $28.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2013, compared with $25.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2012. Incremental revenue from recent acquisitions complemented by organic growth was partially offset by the strategic decision not to renew $0.8 million in low margin revenue from the Company outsourcing primarily non-calibration services for a specific customer.

Product segment sales were $52.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2013, a decrease of 1.5% from $53.5 million in the same period of the prior fiscal year. Sales to both direct and reseller customers declined slightly, reflecting general economic conditions.

Gross margin was 23.3% in the first nine months of fiscal 2013 compared with 24.3% in the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Service segment gross margin improved 60 basis points to 22.8% in the first nine months of fiscal 2013 compared with 22.2% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. Revenue growth in the Service segment included incremental revenue from recent acquisitions, which provided limited short-term gross margin expansion opportunity.

Product segment gross margin was 23.6% and 25.3% for the first nine months of fiscal 2013 and 2012, respectively. The decline was primarily a result of $0.7 million less in manufacturer rebates as well as increased price discounts extended to customers, partially offset by a

$0.3 million increase in cooperative advertising income.

Operating expenses increased modestly to $15.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2013, compared with the first nine months of the prior fiscal year. As a percentage of total revenue, operating expenses in the fiscal 2013 year-to-date period improved to 19.6% from 19.9% in the prior-year period reflecting lower performance-based compensation and acquisition-related expenses, partially offset by one-time sales organization restructuring charges and increased investments in our CRM software Salesforce.com.

Fiscal 2013 year-to-date operating income declined $0.5 million, or 13.5%, to $3.0 million compared with the same period of fiscal 2012. The decline reflects lower Product segment operating income partially offset by improved operating income within the Service segment. Operating margin for the same comparable period declined 70 basis points to 3.7%. Net income was $1.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in the first nine months of fiscal 2013, compared with $2.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

EBITDA was $4.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2013, compared with $5.7 million for the same period in fiscal 2012. See Note 1 on page 4 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and page 9 for the EBITDA Reconciliation table.

Strong and Flexible Balance Sheet

Net cash provided by operations was $2.4 million for the year-to-date period of fiscal 2013, compared with $2.5 million in the comparable period of fiscal 2012. The year-over-year change was the result of working capital requirements and timing.

Capital expenditures in the first nine months of fiscal 2013 were $2.2 million compared with $1.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2012, and were primarily for additional service capabilities, including implementing Salesforce.com, a larger laboratory in Nashville, TN and an additional calibration system to expand the Company's pressure calibration capabilities. Business acquisitions were $3.1 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2013 and 2012.

As of December 29, 2012, the Company had $13.4 million in remaining availability under its $20 million secured revolving credit facility.

Outlook

Mr. Hadeed stated, “For the long term, we continue to drive our strategy to grow the Service segment at a higher rate than our product business, both through acquisitions and organically, while continuing to expand the Product segment through increased market penetration. Given the operating leverage inherent in the Service segment, we expect over time this growth will strengthen our earnings power.

“For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2013, we will have one less sales week compared with the prior-year period as a result of our 52/53 week fiscal cycle. In addition, the delay in production tax credits for manufacturers in the wind industry may affect product sales for the remainder of the fiscal year. We expect our Service segment operating income to significantly increase while we face continued margin pressure within our Product segment.”

NOTE 1

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) measure, we present EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company believes EBITDA allows investors to view its performance in a manner similar to the methods used by management and provides additional insight into its operating results. EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP and is not the required form of disclosure by the Securities and Exchange Commission. As such, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies. See the attached EBITDA Reconciliation table on page 9.

Contribution margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, consists of gross profit less sales, marketing and warehouse expenses. We believe contribution margin provides management and users of the financial statements information about our ability to cover our operating costs, such as technology and general and administrative expenses. Contribution margin is used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. The material limitation associated with the use of contribution margin is that it is an incomplete measure of profitability as it does not include all operating expenses or non-operating income and expenses. Management compensates for these limitations when using this measure by looking at other GAAP measures, such as operating income (loss) and net income (loss). For further details on contribution margin, see the calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure and the reconciliation of contribution margin to gross profit on pages 10 and 11.

TRANSCAT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended December 29, December 24, December 29, December 24, 2012 2011 2012 2011 Product Sales $ 19,440 $ 19,382 $ 52,753 $ 53,533 Service Revenue 9,884 9,078 28,456 25,715 Total Revenue 29,324 28,460 81,209 79,248 Cost of Products Sold 14,937 14,420 40,317 39,992 Cost of Services Sold 7,757 7,252 21,977 20,017 Total Cost of Products and Services Sold 22,694 21,672 62,294 60,009 Gross Profit 6,630 6,788 18,915 19,239 Selling, Marketing and Warehouse Expenses 3,386 3,403 9,786 10,071 Administrative Expenses 2,023 1,732 6,134 5,704 Total Operating Expenses 5,409 5,135 15,920 15,775 Operating Income 1,221 1,653 2,995 3,464 Interest and Other Expense, net 37 44 135 127 Income Before Income Taxes 1,184 1,609 2,860 3,337 Provision for Income Taxes 402 585 972 1,242 Net Income 782 1,024 1,888 2,095 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.11 $ 0.14 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 Average Shares Outstanding 7,417 7,325 7,399 7,301 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ 0.25 $ 0.27 Average Shares Outstanding 7,562 7,680 7,575 7,647

TRANSCAT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) December 29, March 31, 2012 2012 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 459 $ 32 Accounts Receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $100 and $99 as of December 29, 2012 and March 31, 2012, respectively 13,868 13,800 Other Receivables 1,350 845 Inventory, net 6,753 6,396 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 1,307 1,064 Deferred Tax Asset 901 1,041 Total Current Assets 24,638 23,178 Property and Equipment, net 6,609 5,306 Goodwill 15,294 13,390 Intangible Assets, net 2,458 2,449 Deferred Tax Asset 332 - Other Assets 1,010 654 Total Assets $ 50,341 $ 44,977 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 8,839 $ 7,516 Accrued Compensation and Other Liabilities 3,750 5,171 Income Taxes Payable - 366 Total Current Liabilities 12,589 13,053 Long-Term Debt 6,642 3,365 Deferred Tax Liability - 139 Other Liabilities 1,538 1,042 Total Liabilities 20,769 17,599 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock, par value $0.50 per share, 30,000,000 shares authorized; 7,417,294 and 7,840,994 shares issued as of December 29, 2012 and March 31, 2012, respectively; 7,417,294 and 7,341,007 shares outstanding as of December 29, 2012 and March 31, 2012, respectively 3,709 3,920 Capital in Excess of Par Value 10,680 10,810 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 402 448 Retained Earnings 14,781 14,394 Less: Treasury Stock, at cost, 498,782 shares as of March 31, 2012 - (2,194 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 29,572 27,378 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 50,341 $ 44,977

TRANSCAT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended December 29, December 24, 2012 2011 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Income $ 1,888 $ 2,095 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Deferred Income Taxes (250 ) (105 ) Depreciation and Amortization 1,945 2,241 Provision for Accounts Receivable and Inventory Reserves 167 157 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 220 407 Changes in Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable and Other Receivables (252 ) (2,387 ) Inventory (349 ) (1,347 ) Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets (909 ) (627 ) Accounts Payable 1,337 1,270 Accrued Compensation and Other Liabilities (1,038 ) 873 Income Taxes Payable (409 ) (42 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 2,350 2,535 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchase of Property and Equipment (2,189 ) (1,233 ) Business Acquisitions (3,129 ) (3,122 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (5,318 ) (4,355 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Revolving Line of Credit, net 3,277 1,606 Payments on Other Debt Obligations - (11 ) Payments of Contingent Consideration (14 ) (88 ) Issuance of Common Stock 199 350 Repurchase of Common Stock (110 ) (61 ) Excess Tax Benefits Related to Stock-Based Compensation 43 39 Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 3,395 1,835 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash - 10 Net Increase in Cash 427 25 Cash at Beginning of Period 32 32 Cash at End of Period $ 459 $ 57

TRANSCAT, INC. Fiscal Year 2013 and Fiscal Year 2012 Additional Information EBITDA Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) FY2013 Q1 Q2 Q3 YTD Net Income $ 361 $ 745 $ 782 $ 1,888 + Interest Expense 21 38 20 79 + Other Expense / (Income) 26 13 17 56 + Tax Provision 186 384 402 972 Operating Income $ 594 $ 1,180 $ 1,221 $ 2,995 + Depreciation & Amortization 600 621 724 1,945 + Other (Expense) / Income (26 ) (13 ) (17 ) (56 ) EBITDA $ 1,168 $ 1,788 $ 1,928 $ 4,884 Segment Breakdown Service Operating Income (Loss) $ (258 ) $ 333 $ (19 ) $ 56 + Depreciation & Amortization 359 422 439 1,220 + Other (Expense) / Income (18 ) (14 ) (18 ) (50 ) Service EBITDA $ 83 $ 741 $ 402 $ 1,226 Product Operating Income $ 852 $ 847 $ 1,240 $ 2,939 + Depreciation & Amortization 241 199 285 725 + Other (Expense) / Income (8 ) 1 1 (6 ) Product EBITDA $ 1,085 $ 1,047 $ 1,526 $ 3,658 FY2012 Q1 Q2 Q3 YTD Net Income $ 325 $ 746 $ 1,024 $ 2,095 + Interest Expense 28 28 35 91 + Other Expense / (Income) 17 10 9 36 + Tax Provision 200 457 585 1,242 Operating Income $ 570 $ 1,241 $ 1,653 $ 3,464 + Depreciation & Amortization 670 738 833 2,241 + Other (Expense) / Income (17 ) (10 ) (9 ) (36 ) EBITDA $ 1,223 $ 1,969 $ 2,477 $ 5,669 Segment Breakdown Service Operating Income $ (251 ) $ (216 ) $ (201 ) $ (668 ) + Depreciation & Amortization 474 511 557 1,542 + Other (Expense) / Income (11 ) (9 ) (8 ) (28 ) Service EBITDA $ 212 $ 286 $ 348 $ 846 Product Operating Income $ 821 $ 1,457 $ 1,854 $ 4,132 + Depreciation & Amortization 196 227 276 699 + Other (Expense) / Income (6 ) (1 ) (1 ) (8 ) Product EBITDA $ 1,011 $ 1,683 $ 2,129 $ 4,823

TRANSCAT, INC. Additional Information - Business Segment Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Change SERVICE FY 2013 Q3 FY 2012 Q3 $'s % Service Revenue $ 9,884 $ 9,078 $ 806 8.9 % Cost of Services Sold $ 7,757 $ 7,252 $ 505 7.0 % Gross Profit $ 2,127 $ 1,826 $ 301 16.5 % Gross Margin 21.5 % 20.1 % Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses $ 1,313 $ 1,334 $ (21 ) (1.6 %) Contribution Margin $ 814 $ 492 $ 322 65.4 % % of Revenue 8.2 % 5.4 % Administrative Expenses $ 833 $ 693 $ 140 20.2 % Operating Loss $ (19 ) $ (201 ) $ 182 90.5 % % of Revenue (0.2 %) (2.2 %) Change PRODUCT FY 2013 Q3 FY 2012 Q3 $'s % Product Sales $ 19,440 $ 19,382 $ 58 0.3 % Cost of Products Sold $ 14,937 $ 14,420 $ 517 3.6 % Gross Profit $ 4,503 $ 4,962 $ (459 ) (9.3 %) Gross Margin 23.2 % 25.6 % Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses $ 2,073 $ 2,069 $ 4 0.2 % Contribution Margin $ 2,430 $ 2,893 $ (463 ) (16.0 %) % of Sales 12.5 % 14.9 % Administrative Expenses $ 1,190 $ 1,039 $ 151 14.5 % Operating Income $ 1,240 $ 1,854 $ (614 ) (33.1 %) % of Sales 6.4 % 9.6 % Change TOTAL FY 2013 Q3 FY 2012 Q3 $'s % Total Revenue $ 29,324 $ 28,460 $ 864 3.0 % Total Cost of Products and Services Sold $ 22,694 $ 21,672 $ 1,022 4.7 % Gross Profit $ 6,630 $ 6,788 $ (158 ) (2.3 %) Gross Margin 22.6 % 23.9 % Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses $ 3,386 $ 3,403 $ (17 ) (0.5 %) Contribution Margin $ 3,244 $ 3,385 $ (141 ) (4.2 %) % of Revenue 11.1 % 11.9 % Administrative Expenses $ 2,023 $ 1,732 $ 291 16.8 % Operating Income $ 1,221 $ 1,653 $ (432 ) (26.1 %) % of Revenue 4.2 % 5.8 %

TRANSCAT, INC. Additional Information - Business Segment Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Change SERVICE FY 2013 YTD FY 2012 YTD $'s % Service Revenue $ 28,456 $ 25,715 $ 2,741 10.7% Cost of Services Sold $ 21,977 $ 20,017 $ 1,960 9.8% Gross Profit $ 6,479 $ 5,698 $ 781 13.7% Gross Margin 22.8% 22.2% Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses $ 3,748 $ 3,966 $ (218) (5.5%) Contribution Margin $ 2,731 $ 1,732 $ 999 57.7% % of Revenue 9.6% 6.7% Administrative Expenses $ 2,675 $ 2,400 $ 275 11.5% Operating Income (Loss) $ 56 $ (668) $ 724 108.4% % of Revenue 0.2% (2.6%) Change PRODUCT FY 2013 YTD FY 2012 YTD $'s % Product Sales $ 52,753 $ 53,533 $ (780) (1.5%) Cost of Products Sold $ 40,317 $ 39,992 $ 325 0.8% Gross Profit $ 12,436 $ 13,541 $ (1,105) (8.2%) Gross Margin 23.6% 25.3% Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses $ 6,038 $ 6,105 $ (67) (1.1%) Contribution Margin $ 6,398 $ 7,436 $ (1,038) (14.0%) % of Sales 12.1% 13.9% Administrative Expenses $ 3,459 $ 3,304 $ 155 4.7% Operating Income $ 2,939 $ 4,132 $ (1,193) (28.9%) % of Sales 5.6% 7.7% Change TOTAL FY 2013 YTD FY 2012 YTD $'s % Total Revenue $ 81,209 $ 79,248 $ 1,961 2.5% Total Cost of Products and Services Sold $ 62,294 $ 60,009 $ 2,285 3.8% Gross Profit $ 18,915 $ 19,239 $ (324) (1.7%) Gross Margin 23.3% 24.3% Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses $ 9,786 $ 10,071 $ (285) (2.8%) Contribution Margin $ 9,129 $ 9,168 $ (39) (0.4%) % of Revenue 11.2% 11.6% Administrative Expenses $ 6,134 $ 5,704 $ 430 7.5% Operating Income $ 2,995 $ 3,464 $ (469) (13.5%) % of Revenue 3.7% 4.4%

PRODUCT SALES PER BUSINESS DAY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Change FY 2013 Q3 FY 2012 Q3 $'s % Product Sales $ 19,440 $ 19,382 $ 58 0.3% Business Days 61 63 (2) Sales Per Business Day $ 319 $ 308 $ 11 3.6%