Citrix Joins the "Thank You Small Business" Movement, Brings Mobile Workstyles to Main Street

Today Citrix joins Silver Lining and 11 national organizations in launching the “Thank You Small Business” movement that will reach over 25,000 small businesses across the United States. The campaign shines a spotlight on small business' true impact on the national economy and the collective power of a campaign that brings together big business leaders focused on changing the economic outlook, one small business at a time.

"I am thrilled to see Thank You Small Business come to fruition. Helping small businesses grow has been my mission for almost a decade,” said Carissa Reiniger, founder and CEO of Silver Lining Limited and creator of Thank You Small Business. “We hope that all the free events and resources we have put together for small businesses will give them a big dose of encouragement and acknowledgement, arming them with a ton of practical learnings and resources to help them grow.”

The ‘Thank You Small Business' campaign includes 10 free live events for small business owners to attend, over 20 free webinars for small business to participate in, a campaign to mail 25,000 thank you cards to real small business owners and to give thousands of business owners free resources and support in the official Thank You Small Business Resource Portal housed on Citrix Podio. Throughout the campaign, surveys and interviews will be held and the results will be released in a book, Thank You Small Business, in May 2013.

“Everyone knows small business is the lifeblood of our economy. ‘Thank You Small Business' recognizes the integral role small and medium sized businesses play in driving economic growth by employing more than half the U.S. As small businesses look to gain a competitive edge, we are supporting them through business services that are delivered in the cloud,” said Brett Caine, senior vice president and general manager of the Citrix Online Services division. “We have always built our products and services with the small business requirements in mind. Our Simpler is Better TM approach has enabled small businesses to get started and get value from our products the first time they are used. Our goal is to deliver far more value than customers expect and offer a user experience that ‘just works' every time.”

Citrix helps small businesses take advantage of new cloud technologies to enable more flexible workstyles. Organizations can increase productivity, reduce operating costs, and be more nimble in responding to changes in the economy. They can also compete in more distant markets by using online services, providing companies additional opportunities for growth and expansion. With Citrix, people can also work the way they want, anywhere, anytime, from any device, moving business forward faster and more competitively.

Citrix provides a robust, simple to use, cloud-based set of tools that enable small businesses to collaborate and support work-life harmony through mobile solutions. Throughout the Thank You Small Business campaign Citrix will showcase affordable mobile and cloud technologies, including:

Citrix Podio , a collaborative work platform that delivers ways to automate simple tasks and structure lightweight workflows. Podio can also be accessed as a mobile app on iOS and Android tablets and smartphones. Podio includes social workspaces and activity streams, email and calendar integration, as well as document management capabilities and integrations with all major file-sharing services including Citrix ShareFile.

a collaborative work platform that delivers ways to automate simple tasks and structure lightweight workflows. Podio can also be accessed as a mobile app on iOS and Android tablets and smartphones. Podio includes social workspaces and activity streams, email and calendar integration, as well as document management capabilities and integrations with all major file-sharing services including Citrix ShareFile. Citrix ShareFile , a secure, cloud-based file sharing and storage solution specifically built for businesses. ShareFile allows businesses to send, receive, sync, and store files with anyone, anywhere, using any device.

a secure, cloud-based file sharing and storage solution specifically built for businesses. ShareFile allows businesses to send, receive, sync, and store files with anyone, anywhere, using any device. Citrix GoToMeeting with HDFaces, a simple to use web conferencing and online meeting tool allowing teams to meet and collaborate face-to-face regardless of location and device, delivering a great experience – it's the next best thing to meeting in person.

with HDFaces, a simple to use web conferencing and online meeting tool allowing teams to meet and collaborate face-to-face regardless of location and device, delivering a great experience – it's the next best thing to meeting in person. Citrix GoToMyPC , the leading remote access product that allows users to securely access their Mac or PC from any web browser – whether that's from another PC, iPad or Android device – ensuring users can access their files, programs or email when on the go.

the leading remote access product that allows users to securely access their Mac or PC from any web browser – whether that's from another PC, iPad or Android device – ensuring users can access their files, programs or email when on the go. Citrix GoToAssist provides easy-to-use, cloud-based remote support, streamlined service desk management and remote monitoring allowing IT managers, consultants and managed service providers to deliver maximum uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices and apps.

