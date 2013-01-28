California Homebuilding Foundation Names 6 Builders and Developers to Hall of Fame

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Six industry leaders who have built and developed new homes and apartments for decades and also given back to their communities through philanthropy and volunteerism have been named to the California Homebuilding Foundation Hall of Fame.

The honorees are:

Sherman S. Haggerty, retired Sacramento-region vice president for Lennar Corp. Among the highlights of his 30-year career were developing a different product type during the recession of the early 1990s that became one of the biggest sellers of the decade in Sacramento.

Joe Head, president of the San Ramon-based SummerHill Land Division of SummerHill Homes. Head has been a leading homebuilder in Northern California for 40 years and also brought real-world experience to the San Jose City Council, where he served from 1989 to 1994.

Robert B. McLeod, chairman and CEO of San Diego-based Newland Real Estate Group. Bob brought to fruition the development of San Diego's 1,100-acre University City area, with 9,000 residential units, 1,600 hotel rooms, and 3.6 million square feet of retail, office and industrial, when Newland was the largest private land-owner in San Diego County. Through his leadership, Newland is now the largest and most innovative master-planned developer in the nation with communities in 14 states. Full bio and photo.

John J. Ryan, Jr., president of Brookfield Homes Bay Area in Danville. Under Ryan's leadership, Brookfield is considered one of the region's best homebuilding companies to work for and is a leader in developing master-planned communities.

Tom Sudberry, chairman of the board of San Diego-based Sudberry Properties. Sudberry has been a leader in the region's real estate industry for decades and is the developer of the sustainable urban infill community of Civita.

Bill Watt, president of Newport Beach-based Baywood Development Group. Watt's passion for creative homebuilding has led to successful and trend-setting developments in Orange and San Diego counties for 40 years.

The Hall of Fame Awards Dinner will be held Tuesday, June 4, at the U.S. Grant Hotel in San Diego. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities and more information, visit www.mychf.org or contact Foundation Executive Director Terri Brunson at (916) 340-3340.

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION

Founded in 1978, the California Homebuilding Foundation invests in the future of the industry through endowments that provide college and graduate school scholarships; funding research on key public policy issues; compiling and publishing timely construction and new home statistics; training seminars; supporting high school curriculum to encourage young people to choose careers in the industry; and supporting the California Homebuilding Hall of Fame.