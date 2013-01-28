Liquidity Services, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Liquidity Services, Inc. LQDT announced today that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will take place at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 28, 2013 at the offices of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, 1050 Connecticut Avenue, N.W., Washington, D.C. The voting record date was January 15, 2013.

Liquidity Services, Inc. is a leading online auction marketplace for surplus and salvage assets.

About Liquidity Services, Inc.

Liquidity Services, Inc. LQDT provides leading corporations, public sector agencies and buying customers the world's most transparent, innovative and effective online marketplaces and integrated services for surplus assets. On behalf of its clients, Liquidity Services has completed the sale of over $3.3 billion of surplus, returned and end-of-life assets, in over 500 product categories, including consumer goods, capital assets and industrial equipment. The company is based in Washington, D.C. and has approximately 1,300 employees. Additional information can be found at: http://www.liquidityservicesinc.com.