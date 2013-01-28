Purchase of Green Products from Washington Gas Energy Services Reinforces Ridgewells Corporate Sustainability Efforts

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ridgewells, the largest catering company in metropolitan Washington, D.C., is advancing its sustainability efforts by choosing regionally sourced 100 percent WGES CleanSteps® WindPower and 100 percent WGES CleanSteps® Carbon Offsets from Herndon-based Washington Gas Energy Services (WGES). These clean electricity and natural gas product purchases reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to eliminating the use of 155,540 gallons of gasoline or taking 265 cars off the road.

“For more than 80 years, Ridgewells has set the standard in catering and event design in the metropolitan D.C. area, and environmental stewardship is core to our business practices,” said Susan Lacz, Ridgewells CEO. “We apply these principles not only to our work environment, but also to what we do at home. WGES' carbon offsets and wind power help us support our commitment to create a sustainable environment in our local community.”

Ridgewells' purchase of WGES CleanSteps® WindPower reinforces its commitment to sustainability and helps support cleaner air.

Through its selection of WGES CleanSteps® Carbon Offsets, Ridgewells' natural gas use is matched with verified regional emission-reduction projects that support cleaner air and water. Unlike other offset products, WGES CleanSteps® Carbon Offsets provide future environmental benefits because the offsets fund new projects such as tree plantings along rivers and streams that flow into the Chesapeake Bay.

“At WGES we strive to provide meaningful, innovative and sustainable clean energy options to all consumers,” said Harry Warren, president, Washington Gas Energy Services. “By choosing to purchase 100 percent CleanSteps® WindPower and WGES CleanSteps® Carbon Offsets, Ridgewells is reinforcing its corporate sustainability efforts and making a real difference in our community.”

Ridgewells has introduced a number of sustainable business practices over the years. Other initiatives include a commitment to purchase local, organic food from environmentally responsible farmers, the use of biodegradable plate and utensil options and an award-winning recycling program. The company also combines deliveries whenever possible to decrease the number of fleet trucks on the road, which helps to further reduce its carbon footprint. Ridgewells is a member of the EPA's Green Power Partnership and was honored with the 2011 Outstanding Achievement in Recycling Award from Montgomery County.

In Maryland, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia, businesses, organizations, government entities, institutions and individual residents can purchase their electricity and natural gas supply from retail energy providers. Customers in Virginia may purchase natural gas and customers in Delaware may purchase electricity from retail energy providers. To learn more about WGES and its CleanSteps® products, visit www.wges.com or call 1-888-884-WGES (9437).

About Ridgewells:

Founded in 1928, Ridgewells is the premier catering firm in the Washington, D.C., area, continually setting the standard in catering services for unforgettable events. The Ridgewells brand, well recognized by our loyal client base, is known for fresh and healthy foods, top-notch service from experienced professionals, elegantly designed events, and a Green focus. Ridgewells has provided catering and event-planning services for, among others, Presidential Inaugurations, government agencies, the U.S. military, Fortune 500 corporations, educational institutions and major sporting and entertainment venues. Over its more than eight decades in business, Ridgewells has significantly evolved into a comprehensive catering and event-planning firm.

The Ridgewells family includes Haute Catering, a union company created in 2002 and formerly known as Haute on the Hill; CapitolHost, established in 2007 and exclusively serving Capitol Hill; and Purple Tie by Ridgewells, a staffing company founded in 2008. For more information on Ridgewells, please visit www.ridgewells.com.

About Washington Gas Energy Services, Inc.:

Washington Gas Energy Services, Inc. is one of the largest competitive providers of electricity and natural gas in the mid-Atlantic region and supplies more than 350,000 customers in Maryland, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Pennsylvania and Virginia. In 2011, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) named WGES the Green Power Supplier of the Year in the non-utility category. Headquartered in Herndon, VA, Washington Gas Energy Services is an affiliate of Washington Gas and a subsidiary of WGL Holdings, Inc. WGL. www.wges.com