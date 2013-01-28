Verizon Wireless Equips Super Bowl Volunteers With 4G LTE Tablets So Fans Can Stay Connected Throughout Super Bowl XLVII Festivities

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Making the most out of visiting New Orleans—no matter who takes home the win—will be easier than ever for Super Bowl XLVII fans, thanks to tablets provided to Host Committee volunteers by Verizon Wireless.

Verizon provided more than 80 tablets to the Super Bowl XLVII Host Committee to support volunteers with guiding, helping, directing and entertaining fans visiting New Orleans for The Big Game on Feb. 3. Equipped with 4G LTE connectivity and specially-designed apps created just for the occasion, the tablets will be deployed with volunteers across the historic French Quarter and Central Business District.

This technology investment comes in advance of what is anticipated to be a record-breaking wireless-data event, with consumers turning to social media, mobile connectivity and live streaming on wireless devices to communicate before, during and after The Big Game.

“We are thrilled to provide a connectivity solution to some of the most important members of the Super Bowl XLVII team—the volunteers,” said Krista Bourne – president, Houston/Gulf Coast Region, Verizon Wireless. “As the face of New Orleans to visitors, it is more important than ever that our volunteers have technology and a network they can rely on for the most anticipated sporting event in America.”

Volunteers equipped with Verizon's tablets will be deployed beginning Wednesday, Jan. 30, and will provide assistance to visitors through Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 3.

For more information on the Host Committee's volunteer program and Verizon's technology investment, visit VerizonWireless.com/NOLA10 or www.neworleanssuperbowl.com.

