Crane Co. Declares First Quarter Dividend

Crane Co., a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share for the first quarter of 2013. The dividend is payable on March 8, 2013 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2013.

Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane provides products and solutions to customers in the aerospace, electronics, hydrocarbon processing, petrochemical, chemical, power generation, automated merchandising, transportation and other markets. The Company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Engineered Materials, Merchandising Systems, and Fluid Handling. Crane has approximately 11,000 employees in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange CR. For more information, visit www.craneco.com.